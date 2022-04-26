Lindale’s Sam Peterson is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week, and Grand Saline’s Carson Fisher is the Hitter of the Week for games played April 18-23.

Peterson, a Texas State signee, threw a perfect game against Cumberland Academy. Peterson struck out 14 batters in five innings.

Fisher was 5-for-8 (.625) with two doubles, two triples, a walk, six RBIs and three runs.

In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):

PITCHING

Rusk’s JD Thompson, a Vanderbilt signee, pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out eight batters with no walks. Mason Cirkel allowed one run on nine hits with four strikeouts and one walk in seven innings.

Mineola’s Spencer Joynor threw a no-hitter in a 12-0 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill. Joyner struck out nine batters with one walk in five innings. He’s 5-1 on the season with a 2.32 ERA, 74 strikeouts and 12 walks.

Cayuga’s Braxton Killion pitched seven innings, allowing no runs on three hits with five strikeouts. He had a no-hitter through five innings. Killian is 5-1 with a 2.00 ERA.

HITTING

Rusk’s JD Thompson was 3-for-7 (.429) with a double and two RBIs. Mason Cirkel was 3-for-6 (.500) with two runs scored.

Grand Saline’s Jace Mercer was 5-for-7 (.714) with four walks, three RBIs and six runs.

 
 

