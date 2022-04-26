Lindale freshman Hudson LeGrow threw no-hitter, leading the Lindale Eagles to a 12-1 win over the Cumberland Academy Knights on Tuesday in a District 16-4A baseball game in Tyler.
LeGrow threw six innings, striking out seven and not issuing a walk. The Knights scored an unearned run.
It was the second straight sterling pitching performance by the Eagles as Sam Peterson threw a perfect game against the Knights on Friday.
At the plate, LeGrow had a double and drove in two runs.
Miles Keith led the Eagles' offense with three hits, including a triple, with two RBIs.
Adding hits for Lindale were Jacob Curbow, Luke Poe, Carson Plunkett, Teylan Piccoli and Kaden Fleming.
Other RBIs were by Caden Piccoli (2), Curbow (1), Plunkett (1), Teylan Piccoli (1) and Fleming.
Scoring runs were Fleming (2), Sam Peterson (1), Luke Waggoner (1), Ryan Betts (1), Caleb Hart (1), Jake Powell (1), LeGrow (1), Poe (1), Kayden McClenny (1), Teylan Piccoli (1) and Keith (1).
Parker Hall scored the run for the Knights and Nathaniel Harris had the RBI.