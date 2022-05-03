Lindale’s Hudson LeGrow is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week, and Brook Hill’s Grayson Murry is the Hitter of the Week for games played April 25-30.
LeGrow, a freshman, threw a no-hitter, striking out seven batters in six innings.
Murry was 3-for-4 (.750) against Canton with two home runs, a double and six RBIs.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Rusk’s Mason Cirkel pitched eight innings against Jasper, allowing no runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and a walk.
Grand Saline’s Jase Melton pitched 8.2 innings, allowing no runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in a 1-0 win over top 25 Rains in 11 innings.
Cayuga’s Ayden Stovall pitched 4.2 innings, allowing no runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
HITTING
Rusk’s Mason Cirkel was 6-for-7 (.87) with a triple, two doubles, three RBIs, three stolen bases and three runs.
———
East Texas teams ranked in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll are Corsicana 4 in 5A, Hallsville 6 in 5A, Longview Spring Hill 7 in 4A, Diboll 8 in 3A, Beckville 6 in 2A and Garrison 8 in 2A.
Receiving votes were Lufkin in 5A and Kennard in 1A.