Robbie Surratt Memorial Tournament
Lindale 7, Brownsboro 3
LINDALE — Lindale scored five runs in the first inning en route to a 7-3 win over the Brownsboro Bears on Thursday in the Robbie Surratt Memorial Tournament.
Caden Piccoli recorded three hits for the Eagles with Luke Poe hitting a double and driving in two runs. Other hits for Lindale were by Brandon Burckel and Dylan Segroves.
Bryce Everest and Piccoli each scored two runs with Burckel, Poe and Judson Long crossing the plate once apiece.
Triztin Smith got the win on the mound, hurling six innings while allowing three hits and three runs (2 earned). He struck seven and walked one.
Payten Stephenson had a double and two RBIs to pace the Bears.
Hallsville 5, Bullard 4
LINDALE — Hallsville rallied from four-runs down to score a 5-4 win over Bullard on Thursday in the Robbie Surratt Memorial Tournament.
Brayden Walker had a double and single with an RBI to pace the Bobcats. Other hits for Hallsville were from Noah Jumper (2), Conner Stewart (1) and Kurt Wyman (1). Sawyer Dunagan and Stewart also drove in runs.
Bryce Jewell had two hits for Bullard with Ryley Sharp hitting a double and driving in two runs. Adding singles were Gage Wakefield and Chase Randall. David Wilson and Randall added RBIs. Hagen Smith, Connor Carson, Wakefield and Randall scored runs.
---
Oil Belt Tournament
New Diana 5, Palestine 3
KILGORE — New Diana rallied from a three-run deficit to scored a 5-3 win over Palestine Thursday in the Oil Belt Tournament.
Peyton Brewer was 2 for 2 with two RBIs to power the Eagles. John Lutrell had a single and two RBIs with Darren Manes adding a double.
Cohle Sherman scored two runs for New Diana with Zachary Malone, Lutrell and Austin Kerns scored one run apiece.
Brewer got the win on the mound, going three innings allowing two hits and three runs (2 earned) while striking out three and walking six. Manes pitched the final inning, striking out one.
Noah Birtman and Cayden Patton each had singles for the Wildcats with Mario Perez and Patton driving in runs. Scoring runs were Birtman, Pablo Castillo and Peayton Giles.
---
Bishop Gorman 6, Christian Heritage 5, 8 innings
Bishop Gorman pitchers combined to strike out 20 batters, and the Crusaders earned a walk-off victory in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Gorman led 2-0 early and then 4-1 after five innings. Christian Heritage scored two runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh to tie the score and force extra innings. Christian Heritage took the lead with a run in the top of the eighth before Gorman plated two in the bottom of the eighth to take the win.
Josh Henry started on the mound and struck out 12 batters in five innings. AJ Smith struck out four batters in 1.1 innings, and Ariel Lluberes had four punchouts 1.2 innings to earn the win.
Lluberes also homered at the plate.
Smith, Bradley Richbourg, Hayden Carter, Nick Smith and Henry all added hits.
---
Alto Tournament
Alto goes 1-0-1
ALTO — The Alto Yellowjackets defeated Shelbyville (11-5) and tied Spring Legacy (2-2) in the Alto Tournament.
Against Shelbyville, Cody Watson (W, 4 innings, 6 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned runs, 1 strikeouts, 1 walk) and Logan Rogers (1 inning, 1 strikeout) were on the mound for Alto.
Alejandro Gomez belted a home run for the Yellowjackets with Rogers and Watson adding doubles. Jackson Howell had two singles with Johnny Soto and Matthew Randall adding hits.
Soto and Watson each drove in three runs with Randall and Gomez each driving in two runs. Howell drove in one run.
In the game with Spring Legacy, Randall pitched three innings, giving up one hit and no runs while striking out six. Gomez pitchers the final two innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out one.
Jackson Duplichain was 2 for 2 with a double and single. Rogers, Watson and Randall added hits while Gomez and Randall drove in one run each.
---
Rains/Grand Saline Tournament
Jacksonville claims two wins
GRAND SALINE — The Jacksonville Indians scored two wins on Thursday — 10-5 over Grand Saline and 4-0 over Winnsboro — in the Rains/Grand Saline Tournament.
Joshua Holcomb hit a triple with Hayden Thompson (2), Kasey Canady, Cameron Fuller, Dominick Hinojosa and Ryan Walker hitting doubles.
Walker drove in three runs with other RBIs from Thompson (2), Hinojosa (1), Holcomb (1) and Fuller (1).
Scoring runs were Thompson (3), Canady (2), Fuller (2), Peter Torres (2) and Hinojosa (1).
Holcomb tossed five innings for the win, striking out five.
Preston Anderson and Jase Melton had triples for Grand Saline with Melton and Jace Mercer hitting doubles.
Melton had three hits with Anderson and Mercer adding two each. Brett Kindle, Carson Fisher, Sam Currey, Bryce Holland and Nic Parker.
Against Winnsboro, Jaccari Hamlett threw seven innings, allowing three hits while striking out three.
Hinojose had two doubles with singles from Holcomb, Carson Cleaver and Thompson. Holcomb had an RBI with Hinojosa (2), Holcomb (1) and Hamlett (1) scoring runs.
Grand Saline 5, Winnsboro 3
GRAND SALINE — Jase Melton tossed 5.2 innings to help the Grand Saline Indians to a 5-3 win over Winnsboro on Thursday in the Rains/Grand Saline Tournament.
Melton allowed six hits and three runs while striking out 10. Mason Goff got the final out for the save.
Brett Kindle and Melton had triples. Kindle was 3 for 3 with an RBI. Sam Currey had two singles and an RBI. Adding singles were Bryce Holland and Goff. Melton also knocked in a run.
Scoring runs were Preston Anderson, Kindle, Melton, Nic Parker and Cooper Brown.
Mineola 4, Fairfield 1
EMORY — Riley Fowler went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs to lead Mineola to a 4-1 win over Fairfield on Thursday in the Rains/Grand Saline Tournament.
Caleb Gant was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Cason Davis hit a double and scored four runs. Braydon Alley, Spencer Joyner and Kaden Bell added singles.
Joyner tossed seven innings, allowing five hits and an unearned run. He struck out four and walked two.
Canton 4, Mineola 2
EMORY — Corbin Holland threw a four-hitter to help the Canton Eagles to a 4-2 win over Mineola on Thursday in the Rains/Grand Saline Tournament.
Holland went seven innings, allowing four hits and two runs (1 earned) while striking out six. He did not walk a batter.
Ace Reese had two hits with Grant Yudizky, Steven Massey, Cole Vannorsdel and Riley Norrell adding singles. RBIs were supplied by Yudizky, Reese and Vannorsdel. Scoring runs were Reese, Massey, Vannorsdel and Norrell.
Riley Fowler, Caleb Gant, Braydon Alley and Spencer Joyner had singles for the Yellowjackets with RBIs from Alley and Joyner. Scoring runs were Fowler and Gant.