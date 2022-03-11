HALLSVILLE — Lindale notched a 9-4 win over Pine Tree on Friday at the Reich Builders Classic.
Kayden McClenny had three hits (double, 2 singles) and two RBIs to help the Eagles to the win. Aaron Wolfe (triple, single) had two hits and three RBIs.
Other Eagle hits were by Sam Peterson (2), Caleb Hart (2), Caden Piccoli (1), Miles Keith (1), Luke Poe (1) and Jake Powell (1).
Other RBIs were from Peterson (1) and Powell (1).
Scoring runs were Wolfe (2), McClenny (2), Harts (2), Peterson (1), Jonathon Molina (1) and Teylan Piccoli (1).
For Pine Tree in the loss, Dean McMillen had two hits and an RBi, and Cruz Cox and Dakylan Johnson also drove in runs. Johnson worked four innings on the mound and took the pitching loss
Marshall 7, Liberty-Eylau 5
HALLSVILLE — Marshall scored four runs in the too of the fourth and held off a late Liberty-Eylau rally for a 7-5 win on Friday.
Campbell White doubled for the Mavericks. Javarius Mitchell and Beau Burris both singled and drove in two runs, and Garrett Cotten, Andrew Phillips and Dallan Shaw all contributed RBI. Cotten struck out one, walked six and did not allow an earned run in the pitching win.
Central Heights 8, Spring Hill 4
TATUM — Nacogdoches Central Heights earned an 8-4 win over Spring Hill at the Tatum Tournament on Friday.
Josiah Mackey had two hits and Easton Ballard drove in two runs in the loss for Spring Hill. Conner Smeltzer chipped in with a double. Brennan Ferguson went five innings on the mound for the Panthers, striking out one and walking one while giving up five earned runs. Jax Stovall worked a scoreless inning.
Sabine wins 2
TATUM — The Sabine Cardinals defeated Nacogdoches Central Heights (7-0) and Van (11-3) on Friday.
Against Van, Jayden McPherson struck out three with no walks and scattered six hits in seven innings for the pitching win. Zach Donovan singled and drove in two runs. Alex Galyean, Carter Patterson and Kile Stripland all had two hits and an RBI, and McPherson drove in one run.
Colt Sparks went five innings in the win over Van to earn the mound victory. He struck out two and walked three, giving up two earned runs.
Jace Burns tripled, doubled and drove in two runs. Galyean tripled, singled twice and drove in a run. Matt Huey doubled and added an RBI. Payton McBride finished with a single and two RBI, and Sparks drove in one run.
Winnsboro 14, Gilmer 5
HUGHES SPRINGS — Winnsboro scored eight in the first and then countered Gilmer's five-run second with six in the bottom half on the way to a 14-5 win.
For Gilmer in the loss, Landyn Thompson doubled and drove in a run and Brayden Pate, Aaron Stanley and Travis Collie all drove in runs. Stanley took the pitching loss.
Woodville 7, Rusk 5
RUSK — Woodville built a 7-3 lead and held off a late Rusk rally for a 7-5 win on Friday.
Will Dixon doubled and singled and Wade Williams had two hits and an RBI for Rusk. Mason Trowbridge and Trey Devereaux both drove in runs. Brett Rawlinson struck out four and walked one in four innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
White Oak goes 2-1
WHITE OAK — Host team White Oak earned wins over Paris (14-4) and Elysian Fields (8-4) and fell to Mabank (10-2) on Thursday.
Against Paris, Tyler Puckett, Breyden White, Gavin Bzdil and Landon Anderson all had two hits, with Anderson adding a double and driving in three runs and Puckett collecting two RBI. Cason Wells drove in two runs, and Bzdil and Alex Scott had an RBI apiece. Bzdil struck out two, walked two and allowed no earned runs in four innings.
Anderson doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs against Elysian Fields. White had two doubles and two RBI, and Puckett finished with three hits - including a double. Colton Millwood chipped in with a double and two singles, and Alex Scott had a single and a double. Anderson worked four innings on the mound for the win, striking out six and walking four.
Puckett tripled and White and Scott drove in runs in the loss to Mabank. Davis Toliver fanned four and walked two, giving up one earned run, in five innings. White worked one inning, giving up three earned runs.