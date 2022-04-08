LINDALE — The Lindale Eagles scored five runs in the first inning en route to an 8-5 win over the Chapel Hill Bulldogs on Friday in a District 16-4A baseball game at Robbie Surratt Memorial Field.
Kayden McClenny, Sam Peterson and Aaron Wolfe all have doubles for the Eagles with Peterson adding a single. Ryan Betts and Kaden Fleming added singles for Lindale.
RBIs were from Peterson, McClenny and Fleming. Scoring runs were Wolfe (2), Betts (2), Peterson (1), Caden Piccoli (1), McClenny (1) and Jonathon Molina (1).
Peterson pitched five innings, allowing eight hits and five runs (3 earned) with 11 strikeouts and no walks. Luke Poe hurled the final two innings to get the save. Poe did not allow a hit or a run while striking out three and not issuing a walk.
Malcom Passama (triple, single) and Ethan Mendez each had two hits for the Bulldogs. Austin Vega added a double with singles from Sean Gentry, Will Parker and Connor Griffin. RBIs were from Mendez, Passama, Griffin and Chandler Lawson.
Scoring runs were Passama (2), Gentry (1), Parker (1) and Jayden Belcher (1).
Whitehouse 3, Jacksonville 0
WHITEHOUSE — Michael Dudolski threw a two-hitter while striking out 12 as the Whitehouse Wildcats defeated the Jacksonville Indians 3-0 on Friday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
Jermod McCoy hit an RBI-triple for the Wildcats with teammate Keller Smith adding a double. Adding hits were JJ Idrogo, Collin McLemore and Keegan McCord.
Scoring runs were Idrogo, McLemore and McCoy.
Max Briley had a double for the Indians with Hayden Thompson hitting a single.
Whitehouse (14-9, 6-3) is scheduled to host Lufkin at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Jacksonville (6-14, 2-7) plays host to Tyler twice next week — 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 p.m. Thursday.
Brook Hill 15, McKinney Christian 4
BULLARD — Aidan Mason and Andrew Sims had two hits apiece with Landon Mattox driving in two as Brook Hill scored a 15-4 win over McKinney Christian on Friday.
David Sims added a triple with David Sims hitting a double for the Guard. Adding hits were Jabin Moore and Braxton Durrett.
Other RBIs were from Moore, Grayson Murry, Mason, Andrew Sims and Durrett. Scoring runs were Durrett (3), Moore (2), Mason (2), David Sims (2), Ashton Alexander (2), Murry (1), Andrew Sims (1), Dorian Reyes (1) and Mattox (1).
Cade Chesley threw four innings in getting the win. He gave up two hits and three runs (0 earned) while striking out nine and walking four. Reyes pitched the final inning, giving up two hits and two runs (1 earned) while striking out two and walking one.
Nacogdoches 10, Tyler 1
NACOGDOCHES — Three Dragon pitchers combined on a two-hitter as Nacogdoches defeated the Tyler Lions, 10-1, on Friday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
The Lions (3-14-1, 0-9) led 1-0, but the Dragons (13-6-3, 7-2) scored the next 10 runs.
Reid Bowyer got the win on the mound, going three innings while not allowing a hit and giving up an unearned run. He struck out four and did not walk a batter. Following Bowyer were Isaac Jones (2 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk) and Kaden Koonce (0 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Tyler took 1-0 lead in the second inning as Eli Sanchez scored. Avery Coleman had the RBI.
Hits for the Lions were by Ka'Darius Tave and Dante Martinez.
CJ Grace pitched all six innings for the Lions, giving up nine hits and eight earned runs. He struck out four and walked five.
Kade Godfrey led the Dragons with two hits (double, single) and two RBIs. Will Furniss also had two hits (double, single) and two RBIs. Adding singles for Nacogdoches were Cermodrick Bland, Blake Goerner, Koonce, Bowyer and Drew Dora. Other RBIs were from Koonce (2) and Dora (1).
Scoring runs for Nacogdoches were Godrey (2) and one each from Braden Ballenger, Furniss, Bland, Goerner, Koonce, Bowyer, Dora and Jones.
The Lions are scheduled to visit Jacksonville twice next week — 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 p.m. Thursday. The Dragons have games with Huntsville (7 p.m. Tuesday in Huntsville; 7 p.m. Thursday in Nacogdoches).
Brownsboro 8, Canton 3
BROWNSBORO — Payton Stephenson drove in four runs and Ryan Padgett got the win on the mound as the Brownsboro Bears defeated the Canton Eagles 8-3 on Friday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Stephenson added a triple with Jackson Epperson hitting a double. Landen Hatton, Stephenson, Epperson and Aiden Green had two hits apiece.
Jaxyn Rogers added an RBI. Scoring runs were Epperson (3), Hatton (1), Brice Hudler (1), Green (1), Cooper Schock (1) and Alston Williams (1).
Colton Whitehead led the Eagles with three hits (double, 2 singles) and an RBI. Ace Reese added a double and two RBIs. Scoring runs were Reed Vannorsdel (1), Layne Etheridge (1) and Reese (1).
Padgett came into the game in relief in the first inning and no outs. He tossed 6.1 innings, giving up three hits and one run with nine strikeouts and four walks. Schock got the final two outs with strikeouts.
Van 3, Mabank 1
VAN — Colten Grier and Spencer Shinn combined on the mound to lead the Van Vandals to a 3-1 victory over Mabank on Friday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Grier got the win by going four innings while giving up four hits and one run. He struck out two and walked three. Shinn tossed the final three innings, allowing two hits but no runs. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.
Asher Hawkins, Logan Smith and Landon Smith had hits for the Vandals with Logan Smith driving in a run. Scoring runs were Ross Hendricks, Hawkins and Grier.
Cory McManus had two hits with Kyler Howeth hitting double. Singles were by Levi Tanksley, Peyton Phillips and Ty Perkins. McManus drove in Howeth.
Pine Tree 9, Texas High 3
LONGVIEW — Collin Estes went the distance on the mound and helped his own cause with a single and two RBI, and the Pine Tree Pirates notched a 9-3 win over Texas High on Friday.
Estes struck out three, walked three and gave up one earned run in seven innings.
At the plate, Max Gidden singled twice, drove in two runs and scored three times for the Pirates. Dean McMillen added two hits and an RBI, and Dillan Shelton drove in one run.
Spring Hill 2, Kilgore 1
KILGORE — Easton Ballard tossed a three-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one, and the Spring Hill Panthers held on for a 2-1 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Friday.
Jax Stovall tripled, and Josiah Mackey doubled, singled and drove in a run for Spring Hill. Marshall Lipsey added an RBI.
Jake Thompson singled and drove in a run in the loss for Kilgore. Heath Lafleur struck out eight, walked three and gave up one earned run in six strong innings on the hill for the Bulldogs.
Carthage 5, Rusk 4
CARTHAGE — James Brewster doubled and drove in a run, Braden Smith got the pitching win and also added an RBI for the Bulldogs and Carthage rallied for a 5-4 win over Rusk.
Javarian Rocquemore had two hits for Carthage, which scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a 4-3 deficit. Smith went six innings on the mound, striking out 10 with four walks and two earned runs allowed. Connor Cuff fanned two in a scoreless inning of action.
Tarrant Sunday had a double for the Eagles with singles from Will Dixon, JD Thompson and Mason Cirkel. RBIs were from Peighton Vargas (2), Sunday (1) and Cirkel (1). Scoring runs were Dixon (2), Sunday (1) and Mason Trowbridge (1).
Pittsburg 5, Gilmer 3
GILMER — Brayden Bolton doubled twice and singled, Ty Price drove in a run for Pittsburg and the Pirates earned a 5-3 win over Gilmer.
Christian Bates added a double for the Pirates. Price fanned six and walked five, allowing one earned run in 4.2 innings, and Landon Huggins got the pitching win with two scoreless innings of work - striking out three and walking one.
Cade Bowman had two hits and two RBI in the loss for Gilmer. Aaron Stanley struck out eight and walked eight, giving up two earned runs in six innings.
Harmony 10, Winnsboro 3
HARMONY — Tucker Tittle struck out 15, walked two and allowed two earned runs on five hits in a complete game for the Eagles, and Harmony rolled past Winnsboro, 10-3.
Tittle threw 72 of his 103 pitches for strikes.
At the plate, Spencer Wall singled and drove in two runs, Riley Patterson had a double, single and RBI and Tanner Tittle added two hits and an RBI for Harmony. Haden Johnson chipped in with an RBI.
New Diana 5, White Oak 4
DIANA — Hayden Thomas singled with no outs in the bottom of the eighth to drive in the winning run as New Diana walked off with a 5-4 win over White Oak.
John Lutrell and Jacob Newland had two hits apiece for New Diana, and Lutrell, Ethan Adkisson and Austin Kerns drove in runs. Adkisson struck out 12 with no walks in 7.2 innings. Kerns struck out one.
Landon Anderson and Tyler Puckett both homered and drove in two runs in the loss for White Oak. Anderson had two hits on the night. Puckett struck out three and walked two in four innings, and Gavin Bzdil fanned three and walked four.
West Rusk 14, Waskom 6
NEW LONDON — Will Jackson homered, singled and drove in a pair of runs, Jimmie Harper tripled, doubled and plated two runs and Xander Mason led the way with four RBI as West Rusk notched a 14-6 win over Waskom.
Mason doubled once and singled twice for the Raiders. Cole Jackson and Clayton Keith added two hits apiece, and Keith, Carson Bobbitt, Bryant Mason and Jaxon Farquhar all drove in runs. Harper struck out nine, walked two and allowed two earned runs in five innings for the pitching win. Will Jackson fanned three in two scoreless innings.
Arp 9, Elysian Fields 3
ARP — Tristen Robbins struck out 10, walked three and allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings for the Tigers, and Arp got RBI from Colton Cross, Colton Eschenburger, Caden Cliborn and Wyatt Ladd in a 9-3 win over Elysian Fields.
Kadaylon Williams added a double for Arp.
Jase Greenslate and David Hutson both doubled in the loss for Elysian Fields. Greenslate had two hits, and Hutson and Lannon Collum drove in runs. Jase Alaniz struck out five and walked two in three innings to take the loss.
Union Grove 12, Overton 2
OVERTON — Colton Cowan drove in three runs, Cooper Vestal and Tyler Barkley chipped in with two RBI apiece and the Union Grove Lions earned a 12-2 win against Overton.
Vestal doubled, and Barkley had two singles for the Lions. Kayden Day also drove in a run. Barkley, Hunter Cannon and Carter Smith all pitched for Union Grove, striking out two batters apiece.
Hawkins 17, Union Hill 3
BETTIE — Braden Adams homered, tripled, doubled and drove in six runs while also picking up the pitching win for Hawkins as the Hawks coasted to a 17-3 win over Union Hill.
Bryce Burns, Dawsun Pruitt and Jeramy Torres all added doubles for the Hawks. Pruitt drove in three runs. Torres added two RBI, and Burns and Micah Staruska finished with an RBI apiece. Adams struck out seven and walked six.
Saige Hendrix had the lone hit and drove in a run for Union Hill. Matthew Massingill and Logan Dunn chipped in with RBI for the Bulldogs.
Beckville 11, Carlisle 0
PRICE — Brady Davis turned in a strong outing on the mound, and Lance White singled and drove in two runs to lead the way offensively as the Beckville Bearcats blanked Carlisle, 11-0.
Davis struck out eight and walked two in five innings, scattering three hits. Daxton Etheredge, Tyler Bryan, Cason Dodson and Karter Jones all drove in runs for Beckville.