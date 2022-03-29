Cooper Moore was racking up the hits and the RBIs for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders during a 3-0 week.

Mineola’s Spencer Joyner was piling up the strikeouts.

Moore is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Joyner is the Pitcher of the Week for games played March 21-26.

Moore, a sophomore, was 8-for-10 (.800) with three doubles, 10 RBIs, four runs and two walks.

Moore was 2-for-2 with five RBI, one run and two walks in a 12-2 win over Dallas Skyline on Tuesday. In Friday’s 7-2 victory over Dallas Skyline, Moore was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. IN a 13-3 win against Hallsville on Saturday, Moore was 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored.

Joyner, a junior, struck out 19 batters in a 4-1 win over Quitman on Tuesday. Joyner pitched a complete game and allowed one unearned run on two hits with two walks.

In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):

PITCHING

Whitehouse’s Mike Dudolski threw a three-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over Huntsville. Dudolski struck out 13 batters with no walks in seven innings.

Bullard’s David Wilson pitched a five-inning shutout against Chapel Hill, allowing one hit with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

Brook Hill’s Grayson Murry threw a complete game shutout against Rusk with 11 strikeouts.

Athens’ Trevor Deupree pitched a complete game in a 6-2 win over Van. He allowed two runs on five hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks.

HITTING

Brook Hill’s Finn Kaiyala was 6-for-8 (.750) against Rusk and Grapevine Faith.

Cayuga’s Braxton Killion was 4-for-5 (.800) with three doubles, five RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases.

To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Monday.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports