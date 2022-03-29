Cooper Moore was racking up the hits and the RBIs for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders during a 3-0 week.
Mineola’s Spencer Joyner was piling up the strikeouts.
Moore is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Joyner is the Pitcher of the Week for games played March 21-26.
Moore, a sophomore, was 8-for-10 (.800) with three doubles, 10 RBIs, four runs and two walks.
Moore was 2-for-2 with five RBI, one run and two walks in a 12-2 win over Dallas Skyline on Tuesday. In Friday’s 7-2 victory over Dallas Skyline, Moore was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. IN a 13-3 win against Hallsville on Saturday, Moore was 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored.
Joyner, a junior, struck out 19 batters in a 4-1 win over Quitman on Tuesday. Joyner pitched a complete game and allowed one unearned run on two hits with two walks.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Whitehouse’s Mike Dudolski threw a three-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over Huntsville. Dudolski struck out 13 batters with no walks in seven innings.
Bullard’s David Wilson pitched a five-inning shutout against Chapel Hill, allowing one hit with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
Brook Hill’s Grayson Murry threw a complete game shutout against Rusk with 11 strikeouts.
Athens’ Trevor Deupree pitched a complete game in a 6-2 win over Van. He allowed two runs on five hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks.
HITTING
Brook Hill’s Finn Kaiyala was 6-for-8 (.750) against Rusk and Grapevine Faith.
Cayuga’s Braxton Killion was 4-for-5 (.800) with three doubles, five RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Monday.