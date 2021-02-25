Tyler Legacy won 11-1 over Sulphur Springs in its first game of the season Thursday at the Rose City Classic.
Lindale dropped it first two games of the event, 9-0 to Hallsville and 4-0 to Forney.
Cody Taylor took the loss against Hallsville, allowing five runs — one earned — in 3.1 innings with three strikeouts and a walk.
Brandon Burckel and Sam Peterson each had a hit for the Eagles.
Against Forney, Caden Piccoli had a double, and Tyler Tallant, Miles Keith and Dylan Segroves all added a hit.
Peterson pitched four innings and allowed two runs on four hits with a strikeout and three walks.
Friday’s schedule is Forney vs. Hallsville, 10 a.m.; Forney vs. Hallsville, noon; Lindale vs. Sulphur Springs, 2 p.m.; Legacy vs. Sulphur Springs, 4 p.m.
Rains/Grand Saline TournamentBULLARD — The Brook Hill Guard opened the Rains/Grand Saline Tournament with a 12-2 win over the Athens Hornets on Thursday.
In the second game, the Guard fell to Nacogdoches Central Heights 5-2.
Against Athens, Brook Hill used a nine-spot in the second inning to take command.
Colton Richards led the offensive attack with a 3-for-3 day at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. He had a triple along with teammate Chad Chesley.
Others adding hits for Brook Hill were Landon Mattox, Jaylon Warren, Luke Morris and Dylan Malone.
Chesley had three RBIs and Boston Durrett added two. Also, Mattox and Morris had one RBI apiece.
Others scoring runs were Mattox (2), David Sims (2), Malone (2), Warren (1), Felipe Tristan (1), Chesley (1) and Morris.
Andrew Sims got the win on the mound, going two innings while allowing one hit and one run. He struck out one and did not walk a batter. He was followed by Ashton Alexander (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks) and Ryder Williams (1 inning, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 strikeout).
Mattox and Richards each had two stolen bases, while Morris, David Sims and Malone had one each.
Trevor Dupree had two hits for the Hornets with Reed Allen adding one. Dupree and Joseph Garcia had RBIs and Cooper Tanner and Dupree scored runs. Tanner and Chris Wilson had stolen bases.
Brook Hill is scheduled to face Gilmer at 9 a.m. Friday. Athens is slated to face White Oak at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Both games are scheduled for Brook Hill’s diamond.