Huntsville and Tyler tangled in the District 16-5A baseball opener on Tuesday with the Hornets claiming an 8-0 win over the Lions at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Hornets improve to 6-8 with their fourth straight win, while the Lions fall to 3-6-1.
Tyler returns to play on Friday, traveling to Nacogdoches to meet the Dragons in a 7 p.m. contest. The Lions are at Lufkin on March 22 and return home to face Whitehouse on March 25.
Huntsville is slated to play host to Lufkin at 7 p.m. Friday.
Alto 5, Kennard 1
ALTO — Logan Rogers tossed a one-hitter while striking out 13 as the Alto Yellowjackets defeated Kennard 5-1 on Tuesday in a District 22-2A baseball game.
Rogers did not walk a batter and the run was unearned.
Alejandro Gomez had three hits for Alto with two each from Rogers, Isaack Weatherford and Tooter Bolton. Jackson Duplichain, Jackson Howell and Keegan Davis added singles.
RBIs were from Rogers, Gomez and Davis.
Scoring runs were Rogers, Duplichain, Gomez, Weatherford and Davis.
Dylan Cole got the lone hit for the Tigers. He also scored Kennard’s run.
Alto, ranked No. 10 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll, is 9-5 on the season and scheduled to host Wells at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Kennard is 6-8.