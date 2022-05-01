CANTON — Brook Hill rallied from an early deficit and then held on for an 11-10 win over Canton on Saturday in a non-district baseball game.
For the second consecutive game, Grayson Murry drove in six runs to pace the Guard, who improved to 24-3 on the season. Murry had two home runs and a double.
Finn Kaiyala added two hits with Dorian Reyes hitting a single. Landon Mattox added an RBI.
Scoring runs were Murry (3), David Sims (2), Andrew Sims (2), Kaiyala (2), Jabin Moore (1) and Cade Chesley (1).
Canton led 7-3 before Brook Hill rallied to go ahead 11-7.
Ace Reese led the Eagles with two doubles with Creede Herchman adding a double.
EJ Dyke, Colton Whitehead, Reed Vannorsdel and Kaden Smith each had two hits. Layne Etheridge added single.
Eagle RBIs were from Reese (2), Smith (2), Dyke (1), Vannorsdel (1) and Herchman (1).
Scoring runs were Etheridge (2), Dyke (1), Reese (1), Whitehead (1), Vannorsdel (1), Jaxon Rhyne (1), Smith (1), Herchman (1) and Peyton Stewart (1).
Canton (16-11) is scheduled to play Nevada Community in bi-district.
Canton 5, Tatum 3
CANTON — Ace Reese and Colton Whitehead each drove in two runs helping Canton to a 5-3 win over Tatum on Friday in a non-district baseball game.
Reese had two doubles. Adding singles were Whitehead, Layne Etheridge, Jaxon Rhyne and Kaden Smith. Smith also had an RBI.
Scoring runs were EJ Dyke (2), Reese (1), Whitehead (1) and Peyton Stewart (1).
Reese Milam and Levi Lester each had doubles and singles for Tatum. Adding hits were Truitt Anthony and Ashby Anthony.
Milam drove in a run with Truitt Anthony, Lister and Cayden Tatum scored runs.
Lufkin 8, Nacogdoches 1
LUFKIN — Hunter Ditsworth fired a four-hitter and Sam Flores drove in four runs as the Lufkin Panthers defeated Nacodoches 8-1 on Friday in the District 16-5A finale for both teams.
Lufkin (23-5-1) won the league championship with a 14-1 record. Nacogdoches (18-8-1) finished second at 11-4, tying with Whitehouse but taking the tiebreaker with a 2-1 series win over the Wildcats.
Ditsworth allowed one run while striking out five and not issuing a walk.
Flores had a home run and double. Gavin DelToro had two singles with other hits from Chip Buchanan, Bebo Hinojosa, Ditsworth and Christian Mumphrey. Other RBIs were from Cooper Knight and Hinojosa.
Scoring runs were Buchanan (2), Knight (2), Mumphrey (2), Flores (1) and Kolby Kovar (1).
Hits for Nacogdoches were from Branden Ballenger (triple), Kaden Koonce (double), Will Furness (single) and Blake Goerner (1). Furniss knocked in Ballenger.
Brownsboro 6, Van 0
BROWNSBORO — Alston Williams and Cooper Schock combined on a four-hit shutout as the Brownsboro Bears blanked the Van Vandals, 6-0, on Friday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Williams pitched four innings, allowing four hits while striking out two and walking two. Schock hurled the final two innings, striking out three while not allowing a hit or a walk.
Jackson Epperson and Jaxyn Rogers each had two hits for the Bears with Payton Stephenson, Brice Hudler, Aiden Green and Ty Vasquez adding singles. Stephenson had two RBIs, while Hudler and Schock knocking in a run apiece.
Scoring runs were Landen Hutton, Stephenson, Epperson, Green, Hudson Childers and Sevryn Rogers scoring runs.
Wyatt Dale had a double for the Vandals with singles from Ross Hendericks, Easton Hinch and Colten Grier.
Rusk 3, Jasper 2, 8 innings
RUSK — Mason Cirkel tossed a five-hitter, leading the Rusk Eagles to a 3-2 eight-inning win over the Jasper Bulldogs on Friday in a District 17-4A baseball game.
The lefthander went eight innings, allowing two unearned runs, striking out seven and walking one.
Crikel added three hits as did JD Thompson. Will Dixon and Thompson each had doubles. Others adding hits were Tarrant Sunday and Brett Rawlinson.
Rawlinson had two RBIs with Thompson (2) and Wade Willliams (1) scoring runs.
Heath Pantoja led the Bulldogs with two hits with Carlton Limbrick, Hudson Faircloth and Cason Pool adding a hit apiece.
Pool had an RBI with runs scored by Faircloth and Kenyan Vidito.
Grand Saline 1, Rains 0, 11 innings
GRAND SALINE — Two Grand Saline pitchers did not allow a run as the Indians defeated Emory Rains, 1-0 in 11 innings, on Friday in a District 12-3A baseball game.
Jase Melton pitched 8.2 innings, allowing five hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Brett Kindle got the win by going the final 2.1 innings, giving up three hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
Cason Fisher had a double and scored the only run of the game. Cooper Brown drove in Fisher with the winning run.
Other Indian hits were from Preston Anderson, Melton, Luke Metcalf and Brown.
Tyler HEAT splits games
MARSHALL — The Tyler HEAT split games on Saturday at Woods Field on the campus of East Texas Baptist University.
In the first game, Tyler HEAT won over Mount Pleasant CHAAMP HomeSchool 10-1.
Hunter Huff and Brady Westbrook each had doubles. Huff, Westbrook, Kahne Nolen and Zachary Fuller all had two hits. Adding singles were Caden Foutch, Jacob Nash, Nicholas Muench and Colton Timm.
RBIs were from Fuller (3), Westbrook (2), Huff (1), Nolen (1) and Nash (1).
Scoring runs were Foutch (3), Huff (2), Nolen (2), Westbrook (1), Fuller (1) and Muench (1).
Foutch pitched all five innings, allowing four hits and one run with six strikeouts and two walks.
Ryan Meadows and David Harrison had doubles for CHAAMP Hawks. Meadows added a single as did Drew Wigley. Harrison drove in Meadows.
In the second game, Tyler HEAT lost to Longview East Texas HomeSchool Chargers 17-3.
Josh Drago pitched all five innings for the Chargers, allowing four hits and three runs (1 earned) with three strikeouts and three walks.
Josh Drago, Conner Pendegrass, Luke Goforth and Spencer Fonte all had doubles for the Chargers.
Drago, Pendegrass and Bo Thompson all had three hits. RBIs were from Drago (5), Gracyn Timble (3), Luke Goforth (2), Pendegrass (1), Dade Goforth (1) and Fonte (1).
Nolen hit a triple for the Tyler squad, while Parker Hardie added a double. Hitting singles were Foutch and Johnny Robles. Scoring runs were Huff, Nolen and Hardie.
Spring Hill 2, Hallsville 1
HALLSVILLE — Easton Ballard worked eight strong innings on the hill, striking out eight, walking two and giving up one earned run, and the Spring Hill Panthers edged the Hallsville Bobcats, 2-1, in a tune up game.
Marshall Lipsey and Brennan Ferguson had two hits apiece, and Ferguson and Ballard drove in runs for Spring Hill.
Landon Bowden struck out 13, walked two and did not allow an earned run in six innings on the hill for Hallsville. Ethan Miller tripled and singled, and Hagen Carver drove in a run for the Bobcats.
Mount Pleasant 9, Pine Tree 1
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Tigers closed out the regular season with a 9-1 win over the Pine Tree Pirates on Friday.
The Pirates, needing a win and some help to make the playoffs, got a home run from Collin Estes for their lone run of the game. Max Gidden and Cruz Cox added singles for the Pirates, and Gidden also drew a pair of walks.
Collin Estes struck out two with no walks in four innings. Nick Crouch and Matthew Lummus also worked an inning apiece for the Pirates.
Texas High 5, Marshall 1
TEXARKANA — Nathan Steele and Luke Smith combined on a four-hitter, and Jacob Yowell banged out three hits for the Tigers as Texas High earned a 5-1 win over Marshall.
Steele fanned seven and walked one in five innings, and Smith struck out three with no walks in two frames.
Carlos Hill singled and drove in a run for Marshall in the loss. Campbell White struck out two, walked three and allowed two earned runs in six innings to shoulder the pitching setback.
White Oak 5, New Diana 0
DIANA — White Oak did all of its scoring damage in two innings, scoring twice in the top of the first and adding three in the fourth, on the way to a 5-0 win over New Diana.
Landon Anderson worked a complete-game shutout for the Roughnecks, striking out five and walking two. Gavyn Bzdil homered and drove in three runs for White Oak. Breyden White doubled, singled three times and drove in a run, and Gavyn Jones had a double and a single.
Austin Kerns tripled and singled in the loss for New Diana. Ethan Adkisson struck out two with no walks in 3.1 innings, and Kerns fanned one with four walks in 3.2 frames.
Troup 8, Elysian Fields 5
TROUP — Troup built a 8-1 lead and held off a late Elysian Fields rally to earn an 8-5 win.
Elysian Fields, which scored four times in the top of the sixth, got a double from Jase Alaniz, two hits and an RBI from Kip Lewis, two hits apiece from Jase Greenslate and Judson Illingworth and a single and two RBI from Lannon Collum. Brody Parker and Lawson Swank also drove in runs.
Brody Parker fanned two and walked four in 3.1 innings to take the loss on the mound. Lewis struck out four with two walks in 2.2 innings.
Bradley Adams had two hits and an RBI for Troup. Tucker Howell also drove in a run. Bracey Cover struck out two with no walks in a complete-game win on the hill for the Tigers.