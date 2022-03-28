stock_baseball_bat_2017
(Metro Creative Graphics)

GRAPELAND — The Grapeland Sandies scored the first 11 runs of the game en route to a 14-2 win over the Oakwood Panthers on Monday in a District 21-2A baseball game.

Two Grapeland players combined on a one-hitter — Peyton Prater (3 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 6 strikeouts, 0 walls), Jax Vickers (2 innings, 1 run, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Cole Goolsby hit a triple for the Sandies, while Prater, Kristian Sparks and Isaiah Chimal. 

RBIs were from Goolsby (2), Sparks (2), Prater (1), Jayce Elliott (1) and Chimal (1). Scoring runs were Goolsby (3), Vickers (2), Johnny Lamb (2), Elliott (2), Slade Harris (1), Prater (1), Jason DeCluette (1), Sparks (1) and Chimal (1).

Kolby Walley had the only hit for the Panthers. 

 
 

