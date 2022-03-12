Eli Sanchez and Dante Martinez combined on a three-hitter to help lift the Tyler Lions to a 5-3 win over the Quinlan Ford Panthers on Saturday in the final game of the Tyler/Chapel Hill Baseball Tournament at the Lions' diamond.
Sanchez pitched the first four innings, allowing two hits and three unearned runs. He struck out four and walked two. Sanchez then took over at catcher as Martinez left behind the plate to go to the mound. Martinez pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and striking out four Panthers as Matthew Smith had reached first after striking out when the ball got away. The game went 4.5 innings as the contest ended by tournament time limit of 1.5 hours.
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the first as Smith reached on a single and eventually scored on an outfield error.
The first four Lions scored in the bottom of the inning. After Martinez singled, CJ Grace walked and Sanchez' fly was dropped in the outfield allowing Martinez to score. Avery Coleman then hit a ball all the way to the wall, driving home Grace and Sanchez with a 2-RBI double.
Braylon Johnson reached on an error that brought home Coleman. After Johnson stole second and Jordan Jackson walked, Smith came in the pitch and struck out the side.
The Lions went on top 5-1 in the third as Johnson doubled, stole third and came on Jackson's groundout.
Ford scored two runs in the fourth after Chase McAplin and Corbin Maynor walked and moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt by Taidhgin Marshall. McAplin scored on Austin States grounder that was misplayed and Maynor came home on a Austin Anderson's groundout to shortstop.
Tyler (3-5-1) opens District 16-5A baseball on Tuesday, meeting Huntsville at 7 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Panthers (0-9) host Van Alstyne at noon Tuesday.
Smith pitched well for the Panthers, going 3.2 innings and allowing one run while striking out five and walking one.
Anderson and Carson Lane added hits for Ford.
Billy Martinez made a couple of nifty fielding plays at shortstop for the Lions.