The East Texas Patriots 14U baseball team won the 2020 Panama City Beach World Series IV in Panama City Beach, Florida, in dominating fashion.
The Patriots went 7-0 and outscored their opponents 65-13.
The Patriots opened the event with a 10-2 win over the NV Stars (Kentucky). The Patriots then defeated Prospects Black (Mississippi) 13-0) and Warhawks Premier (Mississippi) 10-0).
The Patriots had a rematch with NV Stars (Kentucky) and won 10-6.
The closest contest came in the fifth game against the Bama Stars (Alabama), and the Patriots won 2-0.
The Patriots then took an 8-1 win over Mayhem Purple (Kentucky) to advance to the championship game.
The championship game was a rematch against the Bama Stars, and the Patriots cruised to a 12-4 victory.
Players for the Patriots are Keegan McCord, Dylan Acker, Aiden Anderson, Peayton Giles, Dante Martinez, Ryan McKee, Ethan Mendez, Chris Woodley, Cannan Mercer, Brayden Tomlinson, Ryan Walker and Peyton Blackmon. Coaches for the team are Michael Mendez and John Mercer.