The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association announced their All-State teams, and the list is flooded with East Texans.
In Class 5A, Hallsville had three first-team selections — pitcher Jeb Drewery, catcher Matthew Houston and outfielder Brayden Walker.
Second-team selections in Class 5A were Lufkin pitcher Alex Luna, Nacogdoches first baseman Will Furniss, Lufkin second baseman Sam Flores, Longview third baseman Trenton Bush and Longview outfielder Gabe Flores.
Marshall first baseman Hayden Kelehan was a third-team selection in Class 5A.
In Class 4A, Bullard pitcher Hagen Smith and Canton shortstop Ace Reese were first-team selections.
Second-team selections in Class 4A were Bullard third baseman Connor Carson and Pleasant Grove shortstop JM Long.
Third-team selections in Class 4A were Lindale second baseman Brandon Burckel, Bullard shortstop Bryce Jewell and Pleasant Grove freshman outfielder Brenton Clark.
Malakoff outfielder Alan Benhardt was named to the Class 3A first team.
Malakoff first baseman Cole Gaddis was a second-team selection in Class 3A.
Third-team selections in Class 3A were Malakoff pitcher Brandon Nations, White Oak first baseman Gavyn Jones and Harleton outfielder Taber Childs.
In Class 3A, Garrison second baseman Tryton Kruse, Garrison third baseman Britt King and Cayuga third baseman Garrett Bright.
Second-team selections in Class 2A were Hawkins pitcher Zachery Conde, Garrison pitcher Tyler Spivey, Martin’s Mill outfielder Austin Alexander and Garrison outfielder Fredrick Christopher Jr.
Third-team selections in Class 2A were Cayuga first baseman Haden McBroom and Hawkins shortstop Conde.