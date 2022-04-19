Chapel Hill’s Austin Vega and Sean Gentry are the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week and Hitter of the Week for games played April 11-April 16.

Vega threw a perfect game in a 10-0 run-rule victory over Tyler HEAT. Vega struck out six batters while not allowing a base runner in the four innings.

Gentry was 5-for-7 (.714) with an RBI, two runs and two stolen bases.

In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):

PITCHING

Tyler Legacy’s Lucas Grundy threw a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no walks in seven innings of a 4-0 win over North Mesquite.

Rusk’s JD Thompson threw a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk. Mason Cirkel pitched a five-inning shutout, allowing four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Brook Hill’s Grayson Murry pitched a one-hit shutout over rival Grace Community. He had 12 strikeouts and one walk in seven innings. Cade Chesley also threw a one-hit shutout against Grace Community. He had eight strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

Grand Saline’s Brett Kindle threw a complete game shutout in a 5-0 win over Paris Chisum. Kindle allowed just two hits with six strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.

HITTING

Rusk’s Will Dixon was 4-for-8 (.500) with an RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Tarrant Sunday was 3-for-6 (.500) with three RBIs and two runs. JD Thompson was 3-for-6 (.500) with four runs and two stolen bases.

Brook Hill’s Aidan Mason was 3-for-5 (.600) with a double, six RBIs and two walks.



East Texas teams ranked in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll are Hallsville 10 in 5A, Longview Spring Hill 3 in 4A, Diboll 4 in 3A, Beckville 7 in 2A and Garrison 8 in 2A.

To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Monday.

 
 

