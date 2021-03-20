BIG SANDY — Aden Johnston drove in four runs and Dillon Tabb had three RBIs as the Chapel Hill Bulldogs scored a 22-3 win over Big Sandy on Saturday.
Johnston had two hits and scored two runs.
Cody Combs was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI.
Will Parker, Malcolm Passama and Kameron Griffin each hit doubles for the Bulldogs.
Passama, Griffin and Austin Vega all had two hits. Adding singles were Tabb, Logan Ray, Connor Griffin and Nathan Kinney.
Others with RBIs were Tyler Wedgeworth (2), Passama (2), Kameron Griffin (2), Connor Griffin (2), Danny Lara (2), Parker (1), Ray (1) and Vega (1).
Also scoring runs were Connor Griffin (3), Parker (3), Sean Gentry (2), Passama (2), Lara (2), Tabb (1), Wedgeworth (1), Kameron Griffin (1), Kinney (1) and Vega (1).
Gentry got the win on the mound, going three innings while allowing one hit and one run. He struck out three and walked three. He was followed by Johnston (1 inning, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts) and Tabb (1 inning, 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Chapel Hill is scheduled to play at Lindale at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.