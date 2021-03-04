Danny Lara was 3-for-3 with three RBIs to help power Chapel Hill to a 13-2 win over Quinlan Ford on Thursday in the first game of the Fifth Annual Tim Crowder Baseball Invitational at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Sean Gentry added a double and a single with two RBIs for the Bulldogs with Malcolm Passama adding two hits and two RBIs.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play two games on Friday — 11:15 a.m. vs. Gladewater and 3:45 p.m. vs. Tyler.
Quinlan Ford is slated to play All Saints at 1:30 p.m. and Tyler at 6 p.m.
Other hits for the Bulldogs were Dillon Tabb, Will Parker and Cody Combs.
Other RBIs were from Parker (3), Combs (1) and Kameron Griffin (1).
Scoring runs were Tabb (3), Gentry (3), Passama (3), Dillon Line (1), Parker (1), Nathan Kinney (1) and Connor Griffin (1).
Austin Vega got the win, going three innings. He allowed three hits and one earned run with three strikeouts.