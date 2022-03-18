Whitehouse 16, Jacksonville 0
WHITEHOUSE — Luke Causey pitches a one-hit shutout as Whitehouse took a 16-0 win over Jacksonville.
Causey struck out eight batters with one walk in five innings.
Causey also had a triple and an RBI at the plate.
JJ Idrogo had three hits with two doubles. Mike Dudolski also had three hits.
Braden Bean, Coltan Eikner and Peyton Blackmon all had a double.
Eikner, Jermod McCoy and Ethan Stone all had two hits, and Eikner, Dudolski, Idrogo and McCoy all drove in two runs.
Henderson 14, Lindale 0
LINDALE — Quentin Moon pitched a one-hit shutout to lead Henderson past Lindale.
Moon struck out six batters in five innings.
DeShawn Jackson was 4-for-4 for Henderson with two doubles. Trace Antunes had two hits with a double and two RBI. JJ Pickens had a triple and three RBI.
Jake Powell had the lone hit for Lindale.
Kilgore 16, Cumberland Academy 3
KILGORE — Colby Wilkerson and Jake Thompson both went 4-for-4 as Kilgore cruised past Cumberland Academy.
Wilkerson had a triple, two doubles and three RBI. Thompson had a double and two RBI.
Todd House had two hits with a triple, a double and three RBI Heath Lafleur added two hits with a triple, and Thomas Hattaway had two hits and three RBI. Jason Silvey also had two hits for Kilgore.
Heath LaFleur got the win and struck out seven batters in three no-hit innings.
Izayah Watson had a double for the lone hit for Cumberland Academy.
Alto 16, Wells 1
ALTO — A nine-run first inning for Alto sparked a 16-1 win over Wells on Friday.
Carter Pursley and Logan Rogers each went 3-for-3 for Alto. Rogers had a double, three RBI and four runs scored. Jackson Duplichain had two hits with a double and two RBI, and Alejandro Gomez added a double and three RBI.
Isaack Weatherford pitched four innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Como-Pickton 19, Winona 1
WINONA — Lane Murphy went 3-for-4 to lead Como-Pickton past Winona.
Ben Chelsey, Kalab Remedies, and Latavian Bell all pitched for Winona.
Bell, Austin Robinson and Jesse Jones had the hits for Winona, and Chelsey drove in a run.