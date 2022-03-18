baseball
By Phil Hicks, phicks@tylerpaper.com

Whitehouse 16, Jacksonville 0

WHITEHOUSE — Luke Causey pitches a one-hit shutout as Whitehouse took a 16-0 win over Jacksonville.

Causey struck out eight batters with one walk in five innings.

Causey also had a triple and an RBI at the plate.

JJ Idrogo had three hits with two doubles. Mike Dudolski also had three hits.

Braden Bean, Coltan Eikner and Peyton Blackmon all had a double.

Eikner, Jermod McCoy and Ethan Stone all had two hits, and Eikner, Dudolski, Idrogo and McCoy all drove in two runs.

Henderson 14, Lindale 0

LINDALE — Quentin Moon pitched a one-hit shutout to lead Henderson past Lindale.

Moon struck out six batters in five innings.

DeShawn Jackson was 4-for-4 for Henderson with two doubles. Trace Antunes had two hits with a double and two RBI. JJ Pickens had a triple and three RBI.

Jake Powell had the lone hit for Lindale.

Kilgore 16, Cumberland Academy 3

KILGORE — Colby Wilkerson and Jake Thompson both went 4-for-4 as Kilgore cruised past Cumberland Academy.

Wilkerson had a triple, two doubles and three RBI. Thompson had a double and two RBI.

Todd House had two hits with a triple, a double and three RBI Heath Lafleur added two hits with a triple, and Thomas Hattaway had two hits and three RBI. Jason Silvey also had two hits for Kilgore.

Heath LaFleur got the win and struck out seven batters in three no-hit innings.

Izayah Watson had a double for the lone hit for Cumberland Academy.

Alto 16, Wells 1

ALTO — A nine-run first inning for Alto sparked a 16-1 win over Wells on Friday.

Carter Pursley and Logan Rogers each went 3-for-3 for Alto. Rogers had a double, three RBI and four runs scored. Jackson Duplichain had two hits with a double and two RBI, and Alejandro Gomez added a double and three RBI.

Isaack Weatherford pitched four innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Como-Pickton 19, Winona 1

WINONA — Lane Murphy went 3-for-4 to lead Como-Pickton past Winona.

Ben Chelsey, Kalab Remedies, and Latavian Bell all pitched for Winona.

Bell, Austin Robinson and Jesse Jones had the hits for Winona, and Chelsey drove in a run.

 
 

