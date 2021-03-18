Canton 13, Palestine 2
CANTON — Ace Reece and Nick Fenner belted home runs to lead the Canton Eagles to a 13-2 win over Palestine on Thursday.
Reece also had a double and three RBIs while Fenner also drove in three runs.
EJ Dyke added a double with other hits from Corbin Holland and Cole Vannorsdel.
Also knocking in runs for the Eagles were Colton Whitehead (2), Holland (1), Dyke (1) and Vannorsdel (1).
Canton leadoff hitter Grant Yudizky walked four times and scored once. Other runs scored were by Reece (3), Holland (2), Dyke (2), Fenner (1), Vannorsdel (1) and Peyton Stewart (1).
Dyke tossed six innings, allowing nine hits and two runs. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.
Peayton Giles had a triple and single to pace the Wildcats, while Pablo Castillo and Mario Perez hit doubles and singles.
Cayden Patton, Aaron Ordonez and Braiden Hickman added singles for Palestine. RBIs were from Castillo and Patton. Giles scored both runs.
Hallsville 5, Mount Pleasant 4
MOUNT PLEASANT — Tyler Lee tripled and Matt Houston doubled to give the Bobcats the lead and Hallsville held on for a 5-4 District 15-5A win over the Mount Pleasant Tigers on Thursday.
The Bobcats broke out to a 5-0 lead. Lee and Houston both added singles with other hits by Conner Stewart, Noah Jumper and Logan Jones.
RBIs were from Stewart (2), Brayden Walker (1), Houston (1) and Andrew Mohler (1). Scoring runs were Lee (2), Kurt Wyman (1), Trenton Smith (1) and Tanner Benson (1).
Landon Bowden got the win on the mound, going five innings while not allowing the Tigers a hit or a run. He struck out seven and walked six.
The Tigers scored two runs in the sixth and two runs in the seventh before Brayden Hodges got the final out.
Jerrius Vickers had a double and single for Mount Pleasant with Evan Grissom hitting a double. Vickers drove in two runs with one by Lane Pickard.
Baker Peterson, Keller Thompson, Vickers and Grissom scored runs.
Kilgore 6, Henderson 2
KILGORE — Donovan Adkins had three hits and two RBIs to help the Kilgore Bulldogs to a 6-2 win over Henderson on Thursday in a District 16-4A baseball game at Driller Park.
Adkins had a triple and two singles and also scored three runs. Chris Ervin, Hunter Pipak and Bryce Long all had singles for the Bulldogs.
Other Kilgore players scoring runs were Long (2) and Cade Pippen (1). Also knocking in runs were Ervin (2), Pippen (1) and Dalton McEylea (1).
McEylea got the win, going six innings while allowing three hits and one run. He struck out seven and walked two. Heath Lafleur hurled one inning, giving up a hit and a run while walking one and striking out the side.
Quentin Moon had two hits and an RBI for the Lions. Dashawn Jackson and Jacob Medford added hits for Henderson. Jackson added an RBI with Christian Brown and JJ Pickens scoring runs.