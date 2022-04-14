BULLARD — Cade Chesley tossed a one-hitter while striking out eight to lead Brook Hill to a 12-1 win over the Grace Community Cougars in a baseball game on Thursday.
Chesley gave up an unearned run and not walking a batter.
Finn Kaiyala and Landon Mattox had two hits each for the Guard with Aidan Mason driving in three runs.
Adding hits for Brook Hill were Chesley, Grayson Murry and Mason. Other RBIs were from Kaiyala (2), Murry (2), Chesley (1), David Sims (1), Dorian Reyes (1) and Mattox (1).
Scoring runs were Jabin Moore (3), Ashton Alexander (3), Braxton Durrett (2), Murry (1), Mason (1), Reyes (1) and Mattox (1).
Eli Martin had a hit and an RBI for the Cougars. Bryce Newman scored the run.
Alto 14, Douglass 6
ALTO — Jackson Duplichain had three hits and Alejandro Gomez drove in three runs as the Alto Yellowjackets defeated the Douglass Indians 14-6 on Thursday in a District 22-2A baseball game.
Both Duplichain and Gomez both hit doubles.
Logan Rogers, Gomez and Keegan Davis all had two hits with a single from Carter Pursley.
Other RBIs were by Rogers (2), Jackson Howell (2), Pursley (2) and Tooter Bolton (1).
Scoring runs were Rogers (3), Duplichain (3), Bolton (2), Jaydon Skinner (2), Gomez (1), Pursley (1), Davis (1) and Reuben Olvera (1).
Jace Bobo had two hits for Douglass with doubles from Payton Bragg and Andy Melton. RBIs were from Bobo (2), Rex Gardiner (1), Bragg (1) and Gavin Robinson (1).
Scoring runs were Gentry Thornton (2), Gardiner (1), Bobo (1), Garrett Karns (1) and Wrangler Johnson (1).
Rogers got the win on the mound, going six innings while giving up four hits and five runs (2 earned) with seven strikeouts and three walks. Davis pitched the final inning and did not allow a hit while giving up a run. He struck out one and walked one.
Tyler Legacy 9, North Mesquite 1
MESQUITE — Tyler Legacy scored eight runs in the first inning en route to a 9-1 victory over the North Mesquite Stallions on Thursday in a District 10-6A baseball game at Copeland Field.
The victory moved the Red Raiders to 11-11-1, 6-2, while Stallions drop to 4-12 and 0-7.
George Rippy and Dakota McCaskill combined to limit North Mesquite to six hits and one run. Rippy pitched three innings, allowing three hits and no runs with five strikeouts and a walk. McCaskill hurled four innings, allowing three hits and one run with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Lucas Grundy and Rippy each had hits for the Red Raiders. RBIs were from Rippy (2), Cooper Hill (1), Grundy (1) and Mason Blake (1).
Scoring runs were Walker Freeman (2), Preston Newberry (1), Bruce Bruckner (1), Luke Davis (1), Hill (1), Grundy (1), Peyton Martinez (1) and Tyler Priest (1).
Tyler Robinson had two hits for the Stallions with a triple from Eric Peña and a double from Daniel Hernandez.
The Red Raiders are scheduled to visit Rockwall-Heath at 7 p.m. Tuesday. North Mesquite is scheduled to host Dallas Skyline at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Copeland Field.
Kilgore 5, Lindale 4
KILGORE — After Lindale rallied to take a one-run lead, Kilgore scored two in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-4 victory in the District 16-4A contest.
Colby Wilkerson and Tate Turman each had two hits for the Bulldogs. Truman had a double with singles from Chris Ervin, Jason Silvey, Jake Thompson, Thomas Hattaway and Heath Lafleur.
Kilgore RBIs were from Truman (2), Thompson (1) and Hattaway (1). Scoring runs were Wilkerson (2), Ryan Beddingfield (1), Silvey (1) and Thompson (1).
Sam Peterson and Ryan Betts each had two hits for the Eagles. Luke Waggoner had a double with singles from Aaron Wolfe and Caden Piccoli. RBIs were from Jake Powell (1), Waggoner (1) and Betts (1).
Scoring runs for Lindale were Wolfe (1), Piccoli (1), Jonathon Molina (1) and Waggoner (1).
Rusk 12, Palestine 0
PALESTINE — Mason Cirkel tossed a four-hitter as the Rusk Eagles defeated the Palestine Wildcats 12-0 on Thursday in a District 17-4A baseball game.
Cirkel threw five innings, striking out eight and not issuing a walk.
Heston Kelly drove in four runs to pace the Eagles.
Trey Devereaux, Tarrant Sunday, JD Thompson and Kelly all had two hits. Kelly had a triple with doubles from Devereaux (2) and Peighton Vargas. Will Dixon and Cirkel had singles.
Other RBIs were from Vargas (2), Sunday (1) and Cirkel (1). Scoring runs were Thompson (3), Chris Perez (2), Kelly (2), Devereaux (1), Wade Williams (1), Sunday (1), Cirkel (1) and Zane Loftin (1).
Grand Saline 5, Paris Chisum 0
GRAND SALINE — Brett Kindel threw a three-hitter while striking out six in the Grand Saline Indians' 5-0 win over the Paris Chisum Mustangs on Thursday.
Preston Anderson led the Indians with three hits, while teammate Luke Metcalf hitting a double and single. Landon Mayne added a single.
Metcalf had two RBIs with one each from Anderson and Jace Mercer. Scoring runs were Anderson (2), Mayne (1), Kindle (1) and Sam Currey (1).
Pine Tree 12, Caddo Mills 2
LONGVIEW — The Pine Tree Pirates stepped away from district play and rolled past Caddo Mills, 12-2, on Thursday at Field of Dreams Park.
Matthew Lummus singled three times and drove in four runs, and Collin Estes added two hits and three RBI for the Pirates. Dillan Shelton chipped in with two hits, and Cruz Cox, Dakylan Johnson, Connor Carrell and Dean McMillen all drove in runs. Carrell and McMillen doubled for the Pirates.
Estes struck out four and walked one, allowing no earned runs on two hits in three innings. Lummus fanned two with no walks in two innings.
Spring Hill 10, Cumberland 1
Jax Stovall homered, Marshall Lipsey, Josiah Mackey, Easton Ballard and Brennan Ferguson all tripled and the Spring Hill Panthers rolled to a 10-1 win over Tyler Cumberland Academy.
Stovall also doubled for the Panthers. Lipsey drove in three runs. Mackey had two RBI, and Ballard, Jordan Hodges, Wyatt McFadin and Ben Puckett chipped in with RBI. Ballard struck out six with no walks or runs allowed on one hit in three innings. Lipsey fanned three in two innings, and McFadin also worked two frames — punching out five.
Hallsville 4, Texas High 0
TEXARKANA — Landon Bowden worked the shutout on the mound for Hallsville, and Garrett Smith drove in a couple of runs to pace the offense as Hallsville blanked Texas High, 4-0.
Bowden struck out 11, walked two and allowed just three hits in seven innings. Matt Houston doubled and singled, and Logan Jones had three hits.
Sulphur Springs 9, Marshall 4
SULPHUR SPRINGS — Matthew Sherman struck out 13, walked three and gave up three earned runs in seven innings as Sulphur Springs notched a 9-4 win over the Marshall Mavericks.
Matt Mitchell drove in three runs for Sulphur Springs.
Marshall, which scored all four of its runs in the top of the seventh, was led at the plate by Jacob Oden and Campbell White with two hits apiece. Dallan Shaw doubled and drove in a run, and White and Beau Burris added RBI for the Mavericks.
White worked five innings on the mound, striking out five and walking four.
Liberty-Eylau 3, Gilmer 1
GILMER — Cal Jones went the distance on the mound for Liberty-Eylau, and Braylon Blair and Gage Bellatti drove in a run apiece as the Leopards notched a 3-1 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Bellatti doubled and singled for the Leopards, who scored three in the top of the first and allowed one in the bottom half to account for all of the scoring. Jones struck out four, walked one and did not allow an earned run.
Aaron Stanley had two hits in the loss for Gilmer. Stanley worked five innings on the mound, striking out six and walking five. Landyn Thompson worked two frames, fanning three with no walks.
Beckville 17, Big Sandy 1
BIG SANDY — Aidan Brantley singled and drove in three runs from the top of the lineup, Cason Dodson added two hits and three RBI and the Beckville Bearcats rolled to a 17-1 win over Big Sandy.
Karter Jones and Lance White both doubled for Beckville. Tyler Bryan had two hits and two RBI. Ryan Harris, White, Matt Barr and Jones all drove in two runs, and Brantley earned the pitching win. He fanned three and walked one.
Union Grove 17, New Summerfield 0
UNION GROVE — Hunter Cannon, Carter Smith and Rylan Roberts all drove in three runs for Union Grove, and the Lions coasted to a 17-0 win over New Summerfield.
Cannon had two hits, and Smith doubled for the Lions. Harlee Kirbis, Tyler Barkley and Cole Barkley all added RBI. Tyler Barkley pitched two innings, striking out four and walking one. Smith fanned one and walked one in one inning of mound action.