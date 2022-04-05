Bullard’s Derek Degrate is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Grapeland’s Cole Goolsby is the Pitcher of the Week for games played March 28-April 2.
Degrate was 3-for-8 (.375) with a grand slam, a double and eight RBI.
Goolsby pitched a complete game three-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and two walks in a 1-0 win over Slocum on Saturday.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Tyler Legacy’s Lucas Grundy pitched seven innings, allowing no runs on five hits with two strikeouts and no walks in a 3-0 win over Rockwall.
Rusk’s Mason Cirkel pitched five innings and picked up a win, allowing one unearned run on four hits with nine strikeouts and one walk. JD Thompson earned a win and pitched four no-hit innings with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Brook Hill’s Cade Chesley threw five no-hit innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. Grayson Murry pitched five innings and allowed no runs on one hit with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
HITTING
Rusk’s JD Thompson was 5-for-9 (.556) with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs. Mason Cirkel was 4-for-8 (.500) with a double, three RBIs and a run. Peighton Vargas was 4-for-8 (.500) with a double and two RBIs. Wade Williams was 4-for-9 (.444) with an RBI and three runs scored.
Alba-Golden’s Connor Gibson was 5-for-7 (.714) with two home runs, a triple, five RBIs and three runs scored in wins over Sulphur Bluff and Saltillo.
———
Alto is No. 8 in Class 2A in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.
Other East Texas teams ranked are Lufkin 10 in 5A, Longview Spring Hill 4 in 4A, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7 in 4A and Diboll 4 in 3A.
Receiving votes were Hallsville in 5A, Nacogdoches Central Heights in 3A and Beckville, Cayuga and Garrison in 2A.
— To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Monday.