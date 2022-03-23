BULLARD — David Wilson tossed a one-hit shutout as the Bullard Panthers defeated the Chapel Hill Bulldogs 10-0 on Wednesday in a District 16-4A baseball game.
Wilson struck out 12 and walked only one batter. At the plate Wilson had two hits, along with an RBI and a run scored.
Chase Randall had two doubles and Derek Degrate added a two-bagger. Bryce Brennan and Reid Overbeek added singles.
Other RBIs were from Randall (3), Degrate (2), Jachin Sales (1), John Lloyd (1) and Tanner Stainback (1).
Also scoring runs were Sales (2), Ben Coke (2), Degrate (2), Randall (1), Stainback (1) and Luke Williams (1).
Logan Ray had the hit for the Bulldogs.
Pittsburg 5, Gilmer 3
PITTSBURG — Ty Price and Jaxson Ramsey drove in two runs apiece, and the Pittsburg Pirates did all of their offensive damage in the second inning on the way to a 5-3 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Ramsey, who also struck out three in an inning of work on the mound, doubled for the Pirates. Price had three hits, and Christian Bates added two hits and an RBI.
John Cummings struck out 12, walked three and gave up three earned runs in six innings for the Pitching win.
Gilmer was led at the plate by Aron bell and Dillon Henson with a double apiece. Henson had two hits and an RBI, and Bell drove in two runs. Henson struck out eight and walked three in six innings.
Sabine 17, Daingerfield 1
DAINGERFIELD — Payton McBride tossed a three-hitter and struck out 10 as the Sabine Cardinals defeated the Daingerfield Tigers 17-1 on Wednesday in a District 15-3A baseball game.
McBride allowed an unearned run and walked two batters. At the plate, McBride had a single and double with four RBIs.
Alex Galyean, Jace Burns, Carter Patterson and Zach Donovan added singles for the Cardinals. Other RBIs were from Matt Huey (2), Donovan (2), Jaydan McPherson (2), Galyean (1), Burns (1), Caden Richardson (1) and Kile Stripland (1).
Scoring runs were Colt Sparks (3), Huey (2), Burns (2), Richardson (2), Patterson (2), Cade Silvertooth (2), Donovan (1), Breylen Hawkins (1), McPherson (1) and Stripland (1).
D'Co Wright had a double for the Tigers with singles from Lathan Sauceda and Quinn Webb.
New Diana 13, Gladewater 1
GLADEWATER — Elliot Foreman drove in four runs, John Lutrell and Jacob Newland added two RBI apiece and the New Diana Eagles earned a 13-1 District 15-3A win over the Gladewater Bears.
Austin Kerns doubled, singled and added an RBI for the Eagles. Ethan Adkisson had three hits and an RBI and Hayden Thomas and Dylan Aberhatny chipped in with RBI for New Diana. Foreman worked five innings on the hill, striking out four, walking one and giving up one earned run. Hunter Gleason fanned three and walked three in two scoreless innings.
Tanner Gothard doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Bears in the loss.
Elysian Fields 11, Waskom 3
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Blake Merritt struck out five and allowed a pair of earned runs on two hits in a complete-game outing as Elysian fields rolled past Waskom, 11-3.
David Hutson led the way on offense for EF with two hits and four RBI. Judson Illingworth added a single and two RBI, Jase Alaniz two hits and an RBI and Lawson Swank two hits.
Jaxson Paige drove in a run in the loss for Waskom.
Harmony 5, Winona 0
HARMONY — Tucker Tittle turned in a dominant performance on the mound, and the Harmony Eagles blanked the Winona Wildcats on Wednesday, 5-0.
Tittle struck out 13 in complete-game no-hitter, walking three and throwing 63 of his 98 pitches for strikes. Spencer Wall and Cooper Wadding drove in runs for the Eagles, and Tanner Tittle scored twice.
Jesse Jones had a single for the Wildcats.
Beckville 6, Hawkins 0
BECKVILLE — Tyler Bryan worked 6.1 innings of hitless action on the mound, striking out 15, and the Beckville Bearcats notched a 6-0 win over Hawkins.
Lance White got the final two outs for the Bearcats, who got a single and two RBI from Adian Brantley and two hits from Karter Jones in the win.
Tatum 4, West Rusk 3, 13 innings
TATUM — Truitt Anthony's third hit of the game lifted the Tatum Eagles to a 4-3 walk-off win in 13 innings against the West Rusk Raiders in District 16-3A action.
West Rusk scored runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 2-0 lead, but the Eagles scored in the fifth and tied it in the bottom of the seventh. Both teams plated a run in the 12th, and the Eagles won it in the bottom of the 13th when Aidan Anthony singled, Camron Redwine walked and Truitt Anthony singled to left to bring in Aidan Anthony.
Aidan Anthony and Truitt Anthony both had three hits. Ashby Anthony singled twice and drove in a run, and Landen Tovar doubled for the Eagles. Reese Milam started on the hill and struck out eight with no walks in six innings. Tovar fanned five with no walks in seven frames for the win.
Jimmie Harper tripled and singled, Carson Bobbitt had two doubles and an RBI and Bryant Mason doubled in the loss for West Rusk. Cole Jackson and Ty Harper had RBI, and Clayton Keith singled twice. Mason, Will Jackson, Harper and Cole Jackson all pitched for the Raiders. Will Jackson struck out fie and walked two in 2.1 innings and Harper fanned six with two walks in 6.1 innings.