Bullard 11, Chapel Hill 0
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Bryson Mason threw a three-hit shutout as Bullard defeated Chapel Hill on Friday.
Mason struck out eight batters with four walks.
Jachin Salas went 2-for-2 with three RBI. Derek Degrate and Chase Randall each had a double.
Austin Vega and Chandler Lawson both pitched for Chapel Hill.
Sean Gentry had two doubles for Chapel Hill, and Will Parker added a double.
On Saturday, Chapel Hill dropped a 12-2 decision to Terrell.
Ethan Mendez, Malcom Passama, Jaxon Cummings and Kameron Griffin all pitched for Chapel Hill.
Chapel Hill was held without a hit, and Mason Beck had an RBI.
Big Sandy 16, New Summerfield 1
BIG SANDY — Big Sandy scored 12 runs in the first inning on the way to a 16-1 win.
Freshman Kayden Smith and sophomore Tyson Tapley combined to strike out nine batters in three innings.
Jake Johnson had a double and four RBI. Logan Ollive had a double and two RBI, and Tapley had a single, two RBI and three runs scored.