Bullard 11, Chapel Hill 0NEW CHAPEL HILL — Bryson Mason threw a three-hit shutout as Bullard defeated Chapel Hill on Friday.
Mason struck out eight batters with four walks.
Jachin Salas went 2-for-2 with three RBI. Derek Degrate and Chase Randall each had a double.
Austin Vega and Chandler Lawson both pitched for Chapel Hill.
Sean Gentry had two doubles for Chapel Hill, and Will Parker added a double.
On Saturday, Chapel Hill dropped a 12-2 decision to Terrell.
Ethan Mendez, Malcom Passama, Jaxon Cummings and Kameron Griffin all pitched for Chapel Hill.
Chapel Hill was held without a hit, and Mason Beck had an RBI.
Lindale 3, Wills Point 0LINDALE — Aaron Wolfe, Ryan Betts and Caden Piccoli combined to pitch Lindale to a 3-0 win over Wills Point on Saturday.
Wolfe pitched four innings and allowed three hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Betts pitched two innings and allowed four hits with three strikeouts. Piccoli struck out two in one perfect inning to earn the save.
At the plate, Piccoli had a double and RBI. Jake Powell, Luke Waggoner, Kaden Fleming and Caleb Hart all added a single.
Big Sandy 16, New Summerfield 1BIG SANDY — Big Sandy scored 12 runs in the first inning on the way to a 16-1 win.
Freshman Kayden Smith and sophomore Tyson Tapley combined to strike out nine batters in three innings.
Jake Johnson had a double and four RBI. Logan Ollive had a double and two RBI, and Tapley had a single, two RBI and three runs scored.