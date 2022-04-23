Brownsboro 15, Wills Point 0
BROWNSBORO — Alston Williams allowed only three hits and Lane Epperson had three hits and four RBIs as the Brownboro Bears defeated the Wills Point Tigers 15-0 on Friday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Williams tossed five innings, striking out five and not issuing a walk.
Epperson had a triple and two singles to pace the Bear attack. Brice Hudler added a double and three RBIs.
Contributing singles for Brownsboro were Landen Hatton, Carson Dingler, Ty Vasquez and Hudson Childers. Other RBIs were from Dingler (2), Sevryn Rogers (1) and Jaxyn Rogers (1).
Scoring runs were Hatton (3), Payton Stephenson (3), Alex Wood (3), Childers (2), Ryan Padgett (1), Dingler (1), Epperson (1) and Jaxyn Rogers (1).
Tim Carroll, Hunter Smith and Kody Alexander had singles for the Tigers.
Van 12, Canton 6
VAN — Grady Baetz drove in four runs and Easton Hinch and Colten Grier had three RBIs apiece as the Van Vandals defeated the Canton Eagles, 12-6, on Friday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Hinch, Grier and Asher Hawkins each hit doubles for the Vandals.
Hinch and Spencer Shinn had three hits apiece with Grier, Landon Smith, Wyatt Dale and Baetz had two hits each. Adding hits were Ross Hendericks and Logan Smith.
Dale added an RBI. Scoring runs were Dale (3), Baetz (3), Landon Smith (2), Hendricks (1), Lane Housden (1), Hawkins (1) and Shinn (1).
Grier and Shinn were on the mound for the Vandals. Grier pitched the first four innings, allowing four hits and six runs (2 earned) with six strikeouts and two walks. Shinn hurled the final three innings and did not allow a hit with three strikeouts and one walk.
Ace Reese had a solo homer for the Eagles with a double by Colton Whitehead. Layne Etheridge and Jaxon Rhyne added singles.
Whitehead, Rhyne and Creede Herchman added RBIs. Scoring runs were Reese (3), Whitehead (2) and Peyton Stewart (1).
Alto 1, Cushing 0
ALTO — Jackson Duplichain scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the seventh inning as Alto defeated Cushing 1-0 on Friday in a District 22-2A baseball game.
Alejandro Gomez and Logan Rogers combined on a one-hitter for the Yellowjackets. Gomez started, going 5.1 innings while allowing one hit while striking out three and walking four. Rogers finished the game, throwing 1.2 innings while not allowing a hit with two strikeouts and a walk.
Duplichain led Alto with two hits, including a double. Rogers added a single.
Ty Baker had the only hit for the Bearkats.
Caden Barrios threw 6.2 innings for Cushing, allowing three hits and one run with two strikeouts and six walks.
The Yellowjackets play at Douglass at 6 p.m. Tuesday.