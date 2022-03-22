Brook Hill’s Grayson Murry was dominant on the mound, and Alto’s Logan Rogers got it done on the mound and at the plate last week.
For their efforts, Murry is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week, and Rogers is the Hitter of the Week for baseball games played March 7-12.
Murry pitched seven innings and allowed one run on two hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk in a win over Arlington Pantego Christian.
Rogers was 5-for-7 (.714) with a double and four RBI.
Rogers also pitched seven innings and struck out 13 batters with one hit allowed and no walks.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Tyler Legacy’s George Rippy pitched 6.2 shutout innings, allowing five hits with five strikeouts and three walks in a 3-0 win over Allen.
Whitehouse’s Luke Caussey threw a no-hitter Friday against Jacksonville. He struck out nine batters in five innings. In a previous Saturday win over Mesquite Horn, Caussey pitched five innings and allowed one run on four hits with seven strikeouts.
Chapel Hill’s Sean Gentry pitched five innings against Cumberland Academy, allowing no runs on one hit with eight strikeouts.
Brook Hill’s Cade Chesley pitched six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
Grand Saline’s Jase Melton threw a complete game shutout against Prairiland, allowing three hits with 10 strikeouts.
Grapeland’s Peyton Prater pitched seven innings against Leon, allowing three runs on five hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk.
HITTING
Chapel Hill’s Sean Gentry was 4-for-8 (.500) with three doubles, a triple, an RBI, two runs scored and two walks.
Brook Hill’s Finn Kaiyala went 4-for-8 (.500) with a double and four RBI. He had a walk-off hit against Arlington Pantego Christian.
Grapeland’s Peyton Prater was 5-for-6 (.833) with two RBI.
———
Alto is No. 8 in Class 2A in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.
Other East Texas teams ranked are Longview Spring Hill 4 in 4A, Lufkin Hudson 8 in 4A, Nacogdoches Central Heights 5 in 3A and Diboll 6 in 3A.
Receiving votes were Texarkana Pleasant Grove in 4A; and Beckville, Cayuga and Garrison in 2A.