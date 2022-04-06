McKINNEY — Dorian Reyes not only hit two grand slams, but both came in the same inning, to help power the Brook Hill Guard to a 15-1 win over McKinney Christian on Tuesday.
Along with Reyes' two homers, Grayson Murry also belted a homer and added a single.
Cade Chesley and Felipe Tristan each added two doubles. Others with hits were Jabin Moore, Colton Carson and Aidan Mason.
Reyes had eight RBIs, followed by Murry (2), Chesley (1), Carson (1), Tristan (1) and David Sims (1). Scoring runs were Moore (3), Murry (2), Mason (2), Sims (2), Reyes (2), Chesley (1), Tristan (1), Andrew Sims (1) and Landon Mattox (1).
Murry got the win on the hill, going three innings (0 hits, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).