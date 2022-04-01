DALLAS — Cade Chesley and Dorian Reyes combined on a no-hitter as the Brook Hill Guard defeated Dallas Bishop Dunne on Friday in a TAPPS 2-4A baseball game.
Chesley pitched five innings, striking out eight and walking two. Reyes hurled one inning, striking out the side.
Chesley and Aidan Mason each had doubles for the Guard.
Mason, Reyes and David Sims had two hits each.
Finn Kaiyala, Ben Crutsinger, Felipe Tristan and Braxton Durrett added singles.
RBIs were from Chesley (3), Jabin Moore (1), Tristan (1), Reyes (1) and Durrett (1). Scoring runs were Mason (3), Reyes (3), Tristan (2), Sims (2), Ashton Alexander (2), Moore (1), Kaiyala (1), Grayson Murry (1) and Calvi Courtney (1).
Rockwall 9, Tyler Legacy 1
ROCKWALL — The Rockwall Yellowjackets snapped the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders' five-game winning streak on Friday, taking a 9-1 win in a District 10-6A baseball game.
It was also the Red Raiders' first loss in league play. Tyler Legacy is 8-9-1 overall and 3-1 in district. Rockwall improves to 9-8-1 and 3-3.
Pearson Riebock led the Yellowjackets with three hits and three RBIs.
Walker Freeman had a double for the Red Raiders with singles from Cooper Moore and Preston Newberry. Luke Davis had an RBI with Freeman scoring.
Huntsville 18, Tyler 0
The Huntsville Hornets scored an 18-0 win over the Tyler Lions on Friday in a District 16-5A baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Lions fall to 3-12-1 and 0-7.
Tyler is scheduled to host Nacogdoches at 7 p.m. Tuesday at CTMF Mike Carter Field.
Alto 15, Groveton 3
ALTO — For the second straight day, the Alto Yellowjackets defeated Groveton, this time 15-3 on Friday.
The Yellowjackets improve to 14-5 overall and 6-0 in District 22-2A, while Indians fall to 5-8-1 and 2-2.
Alto scored 12 runs in the first inning.
Logan Rogers led the Yellowjackets with three hits, including a double.
Jackson Duplichain, Jackson Howell, Carter Pursley and Isaack Weatherford had two hits apiece. Pursley had a double and single.
Knocking in runs were Rogers (3), Pursley (3), Howell (2), Weatherford (2), Duplichain (1), Alejandro Gomez (1) and Tooter Bolton (1).
Scoring runs were Pursley (3), Howell (3), Dulpichain (2), Gomez (2), Rogers (1), Weatherford (1), Bolton (1), Jaydonn Skinner (1) and Reuben Olvera (1).
Hitting singles for the Indians were Kaleb Coots, Johnny Facio, Tanner Steubing and Carson Antley. Jackson Cathey and Billy Thomas had RBIs. Scoring runs were Facio, Steubing and Antley.
Rogers got the win on the mound, going all five innings. He allowed four hits and three runs (2 earned) while striking out seven and walking two.