Brook Hill 2, McKinney Christian 1
McKINNEY — Carson Richards belted a fourth-inning home run and Cade Chesley got the win on the mound as the Brook Hill Guard Guard downed McKinney Christian 2-1 on Friday in a TAPPS District 2 Division II baseball game.
Brook Hill trailed 1-0 before Richards' two-run shot. Chesley, Tanner French and Dylan Malone added singles with Malone scoring ahead of Richards' homer.
Chesley pitched the final five innings, giving up four hits and an unearned run. He struck out three and walked one.
Nacogdoches 14, Tyler 0
Nacogdoches scored nine runs in the sixth to put away a 14-0 victory over the Tyler Lions on Friday in a District 16-5A baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Three Dragon pitchers — Reid Boyett, Isaac Jones and Braden Ballenger combined for the no-hitter.
Boyett got the win, going three innings while striking out four and walking one. He was followed by Jones (2 innings, 1 strikeout, 1 walk) and Ballenger (1 inning, 3 strikeouts).
Levi Stovall had four hits and Kolton Koonce had four RBIs to pace the Dragons. Koonce had a triple and a single with Boyett adding a double. Kaden Koonce had two singles.
Jones had two RBIs with one each from Dillion Williams, Stovall, Boyett, Jaden Hall and Kaden Koonce.
The Dragons (18-6, 6-3) plays host to Huntsville on Tuesday.
The Lions (7-14, 0-9) return to play on Tuesday at Jacksonville.