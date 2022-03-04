ELYSIAN FIELDS — Brook Hill scored two big wins on Thursday in the Elysian Fields Tournament — 16-1 over Jefferson and 11-1 over Elysian Fields.
Landon Mattox (3 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks) and Andrew Sims (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 0 walks) were on the mound for the Guard.
Cade Chesley and Ben Crutsinger had doubles for BH. Jabin Moore had two hits with one each from Dylan Malone, Finn Kaiyala, Aidan Mason, David Sims and Andrew Sims.
RBIs were from Andrew Sims (3), Moore (2), Crutsinger (2), Chesley (2), Malone (1), Kaiyala (1), Mason (1) and David Sims (1).
Scoring runs were Malone (3), Moore (2), Chesley (2), Grayson Murry (2), David Sims (2), Kaiyala (1), Mason (1), Dorian Reyes (1), Ashton Alexander (1) and Andrew Sims (1).
Luke McMullen, Judson Carter and Ryan Yeater had singles for the Bulldogs. Carter drove in Knox Tomlinson.
Against Elysian Fields, Chesley was a home run shy of the cycle, while driving in four runs. Chesley had a triple, double and single and scored three runs.
Kaiyala had a double and a single with four RBIs. Malone added a double. Mason, David Sims, Reyes and Mattox added singles.
Moore drove in two runs. Others scoring runs were Malone (4), Mattox (2) and Reyes (1).
Tyler Legacy drops two
WAXAHACHIE — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders played two games on Thursday in the Dulin Memorial Baseball Tournament.
Midlothian won 7-5 over the Red Raiders followed by Bryant (Ark.) taking a 5-2 win.
Against Midlothian, Tyler Legacy rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie game at 5-5. However, the Panthers plated two runs in the top of the seventh for the win.
Cooper Hill and Cooper Moore had doubles for the Red Raiders, while Tyler Priest, Landon Brown and George Rippy added singles. Priest, Dakota McCaskill, Walker Freeman, Brown and Rippy all had RBIs. Scoring runs were Preston Newberry, Hill, Moore, Freeman and Brown scored runs.
Legacy (1-3) are scheduled to play on Friday against Birdville (1 p.m.) and Waxahachie (5 p.m.).
Alba-Golden 3, Winona 0
BIG SANDY — Alba-Golden scored twice in the top of the sixth to put things away in a 3-0 win over Winona in the Big Sandy Tournament.
Manny Garcia doubled and Jesse Jones singled for the lone Winona hits. Jones struck out 14, walked two and allowed no earned runs on one hit in six innings in the pitching loss.
Also on Thursday, Martin's Mill handed Winona a 13-2 loss. The Wildcats were held hitless in the loss.
Van 6, Gilmer 3
EMORY — At the Rains Tournament, Van made the most of three hits in a 6-3 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Dillon Henson drove in all three runs for Gilmer. Aaron Stanley had a couple of hits. Henson took the pitching loss, striking out one, walking four and giving up no earned runs in three innings.
Also on Thursday, the Buckeyes dropped a 9-0 decision to Mineola. Travis Collie doubled, and Aaron Stanley and Dillon Henson added singles for Gilmer. Landyn Thompson was tagged with the pitching loss.