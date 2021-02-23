Brook Hill 8, Elysian Fields 4
BULLARD — Carson Richards tripled and drove in two runs and Cade Chesley added a double, single and RBI as Brook Hill scored an 8-4 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday in a baseball opener.
Landon Mattox and Luke Morris each had two hits for Brook Hill, which led 8-1 after three innings. Boston Durrett also had a single.
Mattox, Tanner French, Colton Carson, Morris and Dylan Malone each had RBIs for the Guard.
Mattox and Morris each scored two runs with Richards, Jaylon Warren, Andrew Sims and Durrett each crossed the plate once.
J.D. Ballard doubled and singled in the loss for Elysian Fields. Kyle Storey singled and drove in a run.
Chesley struck out four and walked one in three innings for the pitching win. Ballard took the loss. Jackson Illingsworth fanned five and walked two in 3.1 innings for the Yellowjackets.
Lone Oak 4, Tyler 2
The Tyler Lions dropped a 4-2 decision to the Lone Oak Buffaloes on Monday in the baseball opener for both teams at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
Lions coach Ty Wright, the former all-state baseball player at Wills Point, standout at Oklahoma State and a member of the Chicago Cubs organization, was please with how the Lions competed.
He tweeted, “Proud of all Tyler High Baseball teams tonight. Score didn’t go our way, but the competitive spirit and passion was on full display. A lot to hold your head up high about. We will get back to work and we will continue to get better everyday!! Go Lions!”
The Lions scheduled to compete in the DeSoto Baseball Tournament this weekend. Tyler’s schedule includes: Thursday — 1 p.m. vs. Terrell, 3:30 p.m. vs. Lancaster; and Friday — 10:30 a.m. at DeSoto, 1 p.m. vs. Arlington Sam Houston.
Benton 3, Bullard 2
BULLARD — Benton, the visitors from Louisiana, edged the Bullard Panthers 3-2 on Tuesday.
Hagen Smith was 3 for 4 at the plate for the Panthers, while also driving in a run.
Smith and David Wilson each had doubles with Bryce Jewell, Gage Wakefield, Connor Carson and Brandon Taylor all added singles.
Smith and Carson each had RBIs with Jewell and Wakefield scored runs.
Bullard is scheduled to play in the Whitehouse Tournament, taking on Dallas Bishop Lynne at 3:15 p.m. Thursday and Longview (9 a.m.) and Huntington (11:05 a.m.) Friday.
Spring Hill 2, Pittsburg 1
LONGVIEW — Hits were hard to come by, but the Spring Hill Panthers used seven walks, five hit batsmen and an RBI groundout to earn a 2-1 win over Pittsburg on Tuesday.
Alex Brown and Colin Martin combined to toss a no-hitter for the Panthers. Brown struck out 10 and walked two in four innings, and Martin fanned six with three walks in three frames.
John Cunningham, Ty Price and Tax Ramsey worked a no-hitter for Pittsburg. Cunningham struck out five and walked five in four innings. Price fanned two and walked two and Ramsey struck out a couple.
Spring Hill's runs came in the second after four straight walks - the fourth one scoring Barlow - and the fifth after Barlow had an RBI groundout following two hit batsmen and a walk.
New Boston 3, Marshall 2
MARSHALL — New Boston did all of its damage in the fourth inning, overcoming a 2-0 deficit with a three-run frame on the way to a 3-2 win over the Marshall Mavericks.
The teams combined for just three hits on the day.
Hayden Kelehan had Marshall's lone hit. He also pitched and struck out four with no walks, hits or runs allowed in two innings. Dante Enriquez gave up three runs on two hits with a strikeout and a walk in two innings. Jim Weaver fanned four with no walks or hits allowed in two innings and Garrett Cotten struck out two in one inning of work.
Henderson 12, Athens 11
HENDERSON — Christian Brown scored with one out in the bottom of the seventh on a ground ball error off the bat of Grant Martin, and Henderson opened the season with a 12-11 win over Athens.
J.T. Howard had four hits, drove in a run and scored four times from the leadoff spot for the Lions. Quentin Moon added two hits and two RBI. Dalton Modisette drove in two runs, and Landyn Darragh and Martin added an RBI apiece.
Martin earned the pitching win with two innings of work. he struck out three with no walks. Moon fanned five and walked three, allowing no hits or runs in two innings. Cole Bradley fanned three and walked one in 1.2 innings, and Brown struck out two in an inning of action on the hill.
BECKVILLE 13, TATUM 3: BECKVILLE - Daxton Etheredge doubled, singled three times and drove in three runs to pace Beckville, which used three big innings and 12 total hits to roll past Tatum, 13-3.
Lance White and Brady Davis added doubles for Beckville. Colby Davidson and White had two hits apiece, with Tyler Bryan driving in three runs and White adding two RBI.
Bryan and White both struck out four and walked two.
Landon Estrada doubled, Kohen Keifer drove in two runs and Mason Whiddon drove in a run for Tatum. Landon Tovar struck out four with no walks in two innings.