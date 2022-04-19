MESQUITE — Grayson Murry was a standout on the mound and at the plate and Aidan Mason had two hits and two RBIs as the Brook Hill Guard clinched the TAPPS Division II District 2 baseball championship with a 7-1 win over Dallas Christian on Tuesday.
Ben Crutsinger had a double for the Guard with other hits from Andrew Sims and Landon Mattox.
Along with Mason’s RBIs, others knocking in runs were Crutsinger (2), Andrew Sims (1) and Mattox (1).
Scoring runs were Andrew Sims (2), Cade Chesley (1), Crutsinger (1), David Sims (1), Mattox (1) and Ashton Alexander (1).
Murry pitched seven strong innings, allowing three hits and one run with seven strikeouts and a walk.
Jonathan Lang had a double for the Chargers with singles by Cade Johnson and Jaxon Hullett. Hayden Long knocked in Lang.
Brook Hill (22-3, 7-0) is scheduled to host Dallas Christian in Bullard at 7 p.m. Friday.