BULLARD — Grayson Murry and Landon Mattox combined on a one-hit shutout as the Brook Hill Guard scored a 7-0 win over Dallas Bishop Dunne on Thursday in a Division II District 2 baseball game.
Murry tossed five innings, allowing one hit while striking out 11 and walking one. Mattox hurled the final two innings. He did not allow a hit with three strikeouts and a walk.
Finn Kaiyala led the Guard with two hits, while David Sims and Dorian Reyes added doubles. Hitting singles were Murry, Aidan Mason and Braxton Durrett.
RBIs were from Murry, Mason, Sims and Reyes. Scoring runs were Murry (2), Jabin Moore (1), Mason (1), Reyes (1), Durrett (1) and Ashton Alexander (1).
Alto 8, Groveton 5
GROVETON — Jackson Duplichain and Isaack Weatherford each had three hits as the Alto Yellowjackets defeated the Groveton Indians 8-5 on Thursday in a District 22-2A baseball game.
The Yellowjackets improve to 13-5 overall and 5-0, while Indians fall to 5-7-1 and 2-1.
Logan Rogers added two hits for Alto with Jaydon Skinner hit a double. Other hits were by Jackson Howell and Tooter Bolton.
RBIs were from Duplichain (2), Bolton (2), Howell (1) and Weatherford (1). Scoring runs were Carter Pursley (2), Rueben Olvera (2), Rogers (1), Duplichain (1), Howell (1) and Keegan Davis (1).
Alejandro Gomez got the win on the mound, going five innings. He allowed one hit and three runs (2 earned) with four strikeouts and walked five. Pursley pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and two runs with four strikeouts and a walk.
James Williams had a triple for Groveton with singles from Tanner Steubing and Cash Moore. Knocking in runs were Williams, Jackson Cathey, Steubing and Johnny Facio. Scoring runs were Williams, Kaleb Coots, Isaiah Taylor, Billy Thomas and Tuff Reynolds.
Alto is scheduled to host Groveton at 5 p.m. Friday.