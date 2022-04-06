HAWKINS — Jake Johnson and Tyson Tapley combined on a two-hitter as the Big Sandy Wildcats scored a 9-2 win over the Hawkins Hawks on Wednesday in a District 19-2A baseball game.
Johnson got the win on the mound, going five innings and giving up two hits and two runs (1 earned) while striking out 13 and walking five.
Tapley pitched the final two innings, not allowing a hit while striking out four and walking one.
Tapley led the Wildcats at the plate with three hits and two RBIs.
Other hits were from Johnson (2), Whitson Cox (2), Kayden Smith (1), Braydon Brown (1) and Caden Bixler (1).
Johnson drove in two runs with another RBI from Cox.
Scoring runs were Tapley (2), David Fonteno (2), Logan Ollive (1), Johnson (1), Smith (1), Brown (1) and Bixler (1).
Aiden Colley had a double for the Hawks, while Braden Adams had a single and an RBI. Colley and Dristun Pruitt each scored runs.
Hawkins is scheduled to travel to Bettie and meet Union Hill at 6 p.m. Friday. Big Sandy is scheduled to visit Leverett's Chapel at 4:30 p.m. Friday.