Austin Vega tossed a one-hitter and Connor Griffin was 4 for 4 at the plate with four runs scored and four RBIs as the Chapel Hill scored a 17-0 win over Cumberland on Tuesday in a District 16-4A baseball game at the Knights' diamond in Tyler.
The Bulldogs improve to 8-3-1 overall and 1-0 in district. The Knights fall to 2-9 and 0-1.
Vega threw four innings, allowing the hit to Ian Wharton. Vega struck out five and walked one.
Griffin had a triple and a double with two singles.
Malcom Passama added two doubles for the Bulldogs with Sean Gentry, Ethan Mendez, Jaxon Cummings and Logan Ray getting two singles apiece.
Vega added a hit as well as Colby Flake.
Along with Griffin's four RBIs, other Bulldogs driving in runs were Ray (3), Gentry (2), Mendez (2), Cummings (2), Will Parker (1) and Carter Binning (1).
Also scoring runs were Passama (3), Gentry (3), Mendez (3), Vega (2), Cummings (1) and Jayden Belcher (1).
The Bulldogs will now co-host the Tyler/Chapel Hill Baseball Tournament that begins on Friday and continues through Saturday.
Chapel Hill games are set for Jerry Mumphrey Field in New Chapel Hill — Thursday: vs. Quinlan Ford, 1 p.m., and vs. Scurry-Rosser, 5 p.m.; Friday — vs. Terrell, 1 p.m., and vs. Martin's Mill, 5 p.m.; and Saturday — vs. North Zulch, 1 p.m. and vs. Palestine, 5 p.m.
Spring Hill 12, Henderson 0
LONGVIEW — Easton Ballard tossed a one-hitter, striking out five and walking four in five innings, and the Spring Hill Panthers improved to 9-0 on the season with a 12-0 win over Henderson.
Ballard (3-0) threw 50 of his 83 pitches for strikes.
At the plate, Josiah Mackey had three hits and drove in a run for the Panthers. Ben Puckett had two hits and an RBI. Ballard singled and drove in two runs, and Marshall Lipsey chipped in with a triple and three RBI. Emory Allen, Brennan Ferguson and Jax Stovall all added hits, and Jordan Hodges drove in a run.
Spring Hill will participate in the Tatum Tournament this weekend, opening at 8 a.m. on Thursday against Carthage. The Panthers will also face Van at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
--