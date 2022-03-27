ALTO — Isaack Weatherford threw a no-hitter as the Alto Yellowjackets defeated the Apple Springs Eagles on Saturday in a District 22-2A baseball game.
Weatherford struck out seven and did not walk a batter in three-innings of work. The only Eagle to reach base was Dakota Campbell on an error.
Alejandro Gomez had a triple for Alto with doubles by Jackson Duplichain, Keegan Davis and Jackson Howell.
Duplichain and Gomez each had two hits with a single by Carter Pursley. Gomez and Pursley each knocked in three runs with other RBIs by Davis (2), Duplichain (1) and Howell (1).
Scoring runs were Duplichain (3), Weatherford (2), Tooter Bolton (2), Jaydon Skinner (2), Davis (2), Logan Rogers (2), Pursley (1), Gomez (1), Howell (1) and Zachary Battle (1).
Campbell had two stolen bases for Apple Springs.
Athens 6, Van 2
VAN — Grant Yudizky had three hits and Trevor Deupree struck out 13 as the Athens Hornets defeated the Van Vandals 6-2 on Friday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Yudizky had two doubles and a single with an RBI. Chase Greene, Deupree, Matthew Runte and Joseph Garcia had two hits each with Jaden Crane adding a double.
Deupree and Garcia also knocked in runs. Scoring runs were Crane, Greene, Deupree, Garcia, Jesse Jenkins and Johnathan Gonzalez.
Deupree pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits and two runs.
Logan Smith led the Vandals with three hits, while Landon Smith had a double and Ross Hendericks added a single. Landon Smith and Spencer Shinn knocked in runs. Wyatt Dale and Garrett Florey scored runs.
Van is scheduled visit Brownsboro at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Athens is slated to host Canton at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mabank 6, Brownsboro 5
BROWNSBORO — Mabank rallied for three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to rally for a 6-5 win over Brownsboro on Friday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Ty Reedy singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth.
Reedy and Peyton Phillips had three hits each for the Panthers. Coy McManus hit a triple with doubles by Tyler McNeil and Levi Tanksley. Carson Bowden and McManus had two hits each with other hits from Cash Teague and Eric Flores.
RBIs were from Reedy (2), Phillips (2), McManus (1) and Teague (1). Scoring runs were Bowden (2), McManus (2), Tanksley (1) and McNeil (1).
Payton Stephenson had a triple for the Bears with doubles by Jaxyn Rogers and Ty Vasquez.
Stephenson and Aiden Green had two hits each with a single by Brice Hudler. RBIs were by Stephenson (2), Lane Epperson (1) and Jackson Epperson (1). Scoring runs were Landen Hatton (2), Stephenson (1), Rogers (1) and Vasquez.
Chapel Hill 7, Grand Saline 6, 10 innings
GRAND SALINE — Sean Gentry's sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th drove in the eventual winning run as the Chapel Hill Bulldogs won over the Grand Saline Indians, 7-6, on Saturday in a non-district baseball game.
Chandler Lawson pitched the final 4.2 innings to get the win. He allowed three hits while striking out four and walking one.
Chapel Hill scored six runs in the second inning but the Indians came back for a six-spot in the sixth.
Gentry, Will Parker and Logan Ray all hit doubles for the Bulldogs. Parker, Gentry and Ethan Mendez each had two hits. Adding singles were Austin Vega, Lawson and Malcom Passama.
Gentry and Parker each had two RBIs with Vega and Mendez driving in runs.
Scoring runs were Parker (2), Vega (1), Gentry (1), Lawson (1), Passama (1) and Ray (1).
Brett Kindle had two hits for the Indians with Cooper Brown adding a double. Singles were from Preston Anderson, Luke Metcalf, Landon Mayne, Carson Fisher and Sam Currey.
Brown had two RBIs with one each by Anderson, Kindle, Fisher and Currey.
Indians scoring runs were Jase Melton, Jace Mercer, Mayne, Fisher, Currey and Brown.
Grand Saline (12-5) is scheduled to visit Winnsboro in a non-district game on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Chapel Hill (16-7-1) is slated to host Henderson at Jerry Mumphrey Field in New Chapel Hill. The District 16-4A contest is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Henderson 4, Chapel Hill 0
HENDERSON — David Pinnell tossed a three-hitter and struck out 11 as the Henderson Lions won over the Chapel Hill Bulldogs 4-0 on Friday in District 16-4A baseball.
Aden Butler had two hits and two RBIs for the Lions. Tobaius Jackson hit a double and Trace Antunes added a single and an RBI.
Scoring runs were Deshawn Jackson (2), Quentin Moon (1) and Tobaius Jackson (1).
Ethan Mendez had two hits for the Bulldogs with Logan Ray adding a single.
Kilgore 12, Bullard 3
KILGORE — Jason Silvey had three hits and Todd House drove in four runs as the Kilgore Bulldogs won the Bullard Panthers 12-3 on Friday in a District 16-4A baseball game.
House had a triple and double, while Colby Wilkerson contributed a triple and a single and Jake Thompson added a double.
Adding singles were Ryan Beddingfield, Heath Lafleur and Thomas Hattaway.
Other RBIs for Kilgore were from Silvey (2), Wilkerson (2), Thompson (1), Lafleur (1) and Cade Henry (1).
Silvey, Beddingfield, House, Hattaway and Trent Wolf all scored two runs apiece. Scoring one run each were Wilkerson and Thompson.
Lafleur got the win on the hill, going 5.2 innings, giving up six hits and three runs (2 earned) with four strikeouts and six walks. Tate Turman pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one hit.
Jachin Salas had a double for the Panthers with two hits from John Lloyd. Adding singles were Chase Randall, Derek Degrate, Reilly Ogrodnik and Reid Overbeek.
Salas, Degrate and Lloyd drove in runs with Salas, Randall and Bryce Brennan scoring runs.
Kilgore is 10-4 overall and 3-0 in district.
The two teams will tangle on Tuesday in Bullard. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Grand Saline 2, Edgewood 1
GRAND SALINE — Landon Mayne was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in Brett Kindle with the winning run as Grand Saline defeated Edgewood, 2-1, in eight innings on Friday in District 12-3A baseball.
Jase Melton pitched seven innings for the Indians, allowing four hits and one run while striking out 13 and walking two. Kindle pitched the top of the eighth to get the win. He struck out one and did not allow a hit or a walk.
Lukas Grace pitched 7.1 innings for Edgewood, giving up four hits and two runs (1 earned) while striking out eight and walking three.
Kindle led the Indians with two hits — a triple and single, and scored both GS's runs (1 in the third, 1 in the eighth).
Luke Metcalf and Sam Currey added singles for Grand Saline.
Brady Bannister had a double for the Bulldogs with singles from Carson Wright, Alex Martinez and Graham Fabbri. Carter Seay scored Edgewood's run in the second.
Edgewood is 16-5-1 overall and 1-1 in district. Earlier in the week, the Bulldogs defeated Grand Saline 6-2 in Edgewood.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Lone Oak at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Indians are 2-2 in district and are scheduled to visit Winnsboro at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Quitman 9, Winona 4
WINONA — Dalton Crowson, Justin Matthews and Carson Dickens each had two RBIs as the Quitman Bulldogs defeated the Winona Wildcats, 9-4, on Friday in a District 13-3A baseball game.
Mason Reynolds (triple, single) and Caleb Hamby (double, single) led the Bulldogs with two hits apiece.
Adding singles for Quitman were Ford Tannebaum, Matthews and Dickens. Scoring runs were Hamby (3), Jack Tannebaum (1), Reynolds (1), Landon Richey (1), Ford Tannebaum (1), Crowson (1) and Matthews (1).
Tommy Drinkwine got the win on the mound, going six innings while allowing six hits and three runs (2 earned) while striking out 13 and walking one. Weston Pence pitched the final inning. He did not allow a hit while giving up an one run while striking out a batter and walking one.
Bryce Caldwell and Kalab Remedies each had doubles for the Wildcats with singles from Jesse Jones (2), Chris Zuniga (1) and Logan Cook (1).
Remedies drove in two runs. Scoring runs were Caldwell, Jones, Zuniga and Remedies.
Winona is scheduled to visit Mount Vernon on Tuesday (7 p.m.). Quitman is slated to host Harmony at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Alto 13, Centerville 0
ALTO — Alejandro Gomez and Keegan Davis combined on a one-hitter as the Alto Yellowjackets defeated the Centerville Bulldogs 13-0 on Friday in a District 22-2A baseball game.
Gomez tossed two innings and did not allow a hit while striking out five and walked one. Davis pitched the final two innings, allowing a hit with four strikeouts and no walks.
Jackson Howell hit a triple for the Yellowjackets with Isaack Weatherford hitting a double. Adding singles were Logan Rogers, Jackson Duplichain, Gomez, Mason Holmes and Jaydon Skinner.
RBIs were from Howell (3), Rogers (2), Gomez (2), Duplichain (1), Weatherford (1) and Skinner (1). Scoring runs were Rogers (3), Duplichain (2), Weatherford (2), Gomez (1), Howell (1), Carter Pursley (1), Reuben Olvera (1), Tooter Bolton (1) and Skinner (1).
Aydn Self had the hit for the Bulldogs.