Alto 17, Apple Springs 0
ALTO — Alejandro Gomez threw a no-hitter while teammates Jackson Duplichain and Carter Pursley belted home runs as the Alto Yellowjackets opened District 22-2A baseball with a 17-0 win over Apple Springs on Monday.
Gomez struck out seven and walked two in the three-inning game. At the plate, Gomez had two hits and drove in four runs.
Pursley added a triple to his homer while driving in four runs. Johnny Soto had two doubles and a single. Others with hits were Cody Watson, Matthew Randall and Logan Rogers.
Also driving in runs for the Yellowjackets were Rogers (2), Duplichain (2) and Watson (1).
Scoring runs were Pursley (3), Watson (3), Soto (2), Randall (2), Rogers (2), Isaac Carter (2), Jackson Howell (1), Duplichain (1) and Tooter Bolton (1).