DOUGLASS — The Alto Yellowjackets captured their second consecutive District 22-2A baseball championship by scoring three runs in the seventh inning to register a 4-2 win over the Douglass Indians on Wednesday.
Alto improves to 18-8 overall and 10-3 in district, while Douglass falls to 15-13 and 8-5. Alto tops the league, followed by Groveton, Douglass and Cushing.
Trailing 2-1 in the seventh inning, Jackson Duplichain tripled in two runs to put his Yellowjackets ahead.
Logan Rogers got the win on the mound, going 6.1 innings while giving up four hits and two runs with nine strikeouts and one walk. Alejandro Gomez got the final two outs, including a strikeout, to give the save.
Duplichain had two hits, along with Gomez (double, single) and Isaack Weatherford. Rogers, Jackson Howell and Keagan Davis had singles.
Gomez and Howell each had RBIs with Rogers (2), Duplichain (1) and Davis (1) scoring runs.
Payton Bragg pitched all seven innings for the Indians, allowing nine hits and four runs with nine strikeouts and one walk.
Andy Melton had two hits for the Indians with other hits from Gentry Thornton and Bragg. RBIs were from Bragg and Drew Bobo. Scoring runs were Rex Gardiner and Melton.
The Yellowjackets captured two of three games with the Indians.
The Yellowjackets are scheduled to visit Tatum for a non-district game at 6 p.m. Friday. Douglass is scheduled to visit Anderson-Shiro at 7 p.m. Friday.
Whitehouse 13, Tyler 1
WHITEHOUSE — Coltan Eikner, Luke Caussey and JJ Idrogo combined to drive in 11 runs as the Whitehouse Wildcats defeated the Tyler Lions, 13-1, on Tuesday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
The Wildcats improved to 19-10 overall and 10-4 in district. The Lions fell to 3-18-1 and 0-14.
The two teams close out the regular season on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. Tyler will honor its seniors at 5:45 p.m. with first pitch set for 6 p.m.
Eikner and Caussey drover in four runs apiece with Idrogo contributing three RBIs.
Caussey (triple, single), Idrogo (double, single), Collin McLemore and Skeeter Hilburn had two hits apiece. Adding singles were Eikner, Grant Taylor and Zack Tomlinson.
Wildcats scoring runs were Idrogo (4), McLemore (3), Carson Willingham (2), Eikner (1), Hilburn (1), Hayden Hossley (1) and Hayden Hossley (1).
Three Wildcat pitchers combined on the two-hitter — Eikner (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks), Hilburn (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks) and Tomlinson (2 hits, 1 run, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Eli Sanchez and Zy Bussey had hits for the Lions. Bussey drove in Sanchez.