For the first time since 1957, the Lions football team worked out under the name Tyler High.
KaDarius Tave, a junior defensive end and offensive lineman, said, “It is still the tradition of John Tyler football; working hard and trying to get better each day.”
Tyler High, formerly known as John Tyler High School, began workouts bright and early on Monday at 6 a.m. The school was known as Tyler High when it was founded in the 1800s until 1957. It was known as John Tyler High School from 1958 to 2019.
Ricklan Holmes, who is beginning his ninth season at the helm of the Lions, began the official fall workouts with a team meeting, followed by film sessions and then hitting the field for practice. The Lions worked out in helmets and will get to don the pads on Saturday for the first time since the fall of 2019.
“It felt good (to get to practice); because of the pandemic we really didn’t know if we would have a football season,” Tave said. “We feel blessed to be able to get out on the field.
“We are really anxious to get to play in pads, because we haven’t had the opportunity to hit in a while.”
Holmes and his players have watch games around East Texas and are ready to get to play.
“It feels great to put these helmets on and get these kids out here; knowing we are getting closer to having a football game,” Holmes said.
The Lions are scheduled to scrimmage Pine Tree in Longview on Friday, Sept. 18 and open their season on Thursday, Sept. 24 against Texas High on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
“It was amazing to finally get out here and to actually put the helmet for the first official day of practice after waiting so long,” LeTavion Erwin, senior center/nose guard, said. “This is very invigorating.”
Junior Eli Sanchez, who is battling for the quarterback position, said he and his teammates are thankful to get the opportunity to play.
“It is fun; no matter if it was just conditioning or weightlifting. We love football,” said Sanchez, who is also a member of the Lions baseball team. “It was exciting; everyone was flying around today. ... We are ready to play for the seniors this season.”
Holmes noted the enthusiasm was high, but not quite the level when helmets were passed out on Friday.
“We are still in the same pattern of what we have been doing in the summer because the UIL gave us extra time to work on skills,” Holmes said. “We hope to continue that path, while throwing in more team stuff now that we have helmets on and stay on the course to get ready for the season.”
Holmes and his players are thankful for the opportunity to play football.
“Just very appreciative of what the UIL has done to make sure we can have a football season this year,” Holmes said. “The protocols they set and the guidelines they put for everybody to follow; I just keep praying that everybody continues to do what they need to do to stay safe and give these kids the opportunity to do something on this football field and to keep them off the streets.”