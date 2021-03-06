GLEN ROSE — Jada Celsur was going to make sure the Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs returned to the Alamodome in 2021.
After the Lady Mustangs fell short in 2020, Celsur took it into her hands to not allow that to be a repeat occurrence.
The junior guard poured in 31 points as No. 6 Martin’s Mill took a 42-38 win over No. 17 Snook in the Class 2A state girls basketball semifinals on Saturday afternoon at the Tiger Center.
“I can’t describe the feeling that I feel right now, especially since what happened last year,” Celsur said. “Just making it to this point has been great. It’s made us work even harder because we want it so bad.”
Martin’s Mill, which was in the state semifinals for the 14th time since 2006, is now headed to the state championship game for the fourth time in the past five seasons.
After entering the regional final undefeated last season, the Lady Mustangs fell to Muenster, ending their run of consecutive state titles.
“All of the work we put in all year long to have this opportunity and get to this point, it’s a pretty amazing feeling right now,” Martin’s Mill head coach Tommy Cross said. “Last year was very disappointing. We were undefeated heading into the regional finals, and we lost by two to a very good Muenster team. We were anxious to get back at it this year and see if we could finish off what we didn’t get to finish last year, so we just feel really good about being in this position.”
Martin’s Mill (28-4) advances to the Class 2A championship game to take on Lipan (24-3), which is in the state final four for the ninth time and seventh time since 2011 with its lone title coming in 2016. Martin’s Mill will be in search of its seventh title and fifth since 2013. That game will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
“We literally just had that conversation in the locker room,” Cross said. “We do have one more. We’re a one game at a time team, and I’m a one game at a time coach. We’re looking forward to playing on Thursday next week.”
The Lady Mustangs would’ve normally already been in San Antonio, but the UIL decided to just hold the championship games instead of the entire state tournament in one venue this year because of COVID-19.
“It’s a little bit of a different feeling,” Cross said. “But it’s still really special, and we look forward to the opportunity.”
To get that opportunity, Martin’s Mill relied on a few extra doses of Celsur on Saturday.
“She’s a special player,” Cross said. “She’s a great individual player but also a great team player. There were times in the game where she kind of took it on her shoulders not to be denied. She was not going to let this game get away from us.”
With Snook leading 6-3 with just more than two minutes left in the first quarter, Celsur went to work. Celsur knocked down two free throws with 2:07 left to cut the score to 6-5. She then scored seven points in the final 1:06, knocking down a 3-pointer in the final eight seconds to give the Lady Mustangs a 12-6 lead after the first quarter. Celsur had 10 points in the opening quarter.
The Lady Jays held Celsur to just a free throw in the second quarter. That allowed Snook to cut the score to 17-16 at halftime following a triple by Jaycie Brisco.
Brisco finished with a double-double, posting 14 points and 15 rebounds.
Brisco assisted a corner triple by Jaivan Stringfellow to open the third quarter, giving Snook the lead. Celsur tied the score with a layup. Avery Kovar put the Lady Jays back in front before Celsur connected from downtown to give Martin’s Mill a 22-21 lead.
After Snook regained the lead, Celsur scored on a drive and then hit a three to put the Lady Mustangs ahead 27-23. Snook went on a 5-0 run to go back in front before Celsur’s two free throws gave Martin’s Mill a 29-28 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Brisco knocked down a shot to start the fourth quarter to give Snook the lead. Celsur answered with a reverse layup before Riley Green had a bucket of her own to put Snook ahead 32-31 with 5:50 remaining.
The lead didn’t last long as Celsur came off of a screen and knocked down a jumper. Celsur then assisted on a three by Libby Rogers as part of a 9-0 run.
“We just had to keep our heads up and not really pay attention to the scoreboard,” Celsur said. “We just had to make some big shots at the end.”
Snook didn’t score again until a three by Kamree Walker with 23 seconds left in the game. Green also knocked down a three with six seconds to play. After a missed free throw, the Lady Mustangs were able to dribble out the clock.
It was Snook’s sixth trip to the state semifinals and first since 2013. In that 2013 appearance, Snook lost to Martin’s Mill in overtime, 54-49.
It was the final game for six seniors for Snook (27-4) — Kyleigh Hruska, Walker, Kovar, Green, Brisco and Stringfellow.
———
Martin’s Mill 42, Snook 38
MM 12 5 12 13 — 42
Snook 6 10 12 10 — 38
MARTIN’S MILL — Kylee Lookabaugh 4; Kate Lindsey 2; Libby Rogers 5; Jada Celsur 31.
SNOOK — Kamree Walker 6; Avery Kovar 5; Riley Green 7; Jaycie Brisco 14; Jaivan Stringfellow 6.