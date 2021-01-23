After Friday’s big road win, Tyler Legacy coach Kevin Walker was leery of how his Red Raiders would perform just a few hours later on Saturday.
The Red Raiders allayed Walker’s worries with a quick start en route to an 89-48 victory over the Mesquite Skeeters in a District 10-6A basketball game at the Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
“We talked in the locker room after the game (Friday, a 51-47 win at Rockwall) — Rockwall was a huge win for us, going on the road in this district beating anybody is hard enough, and to go beat Rockwall, a well-coached, tough team (was a good win),” Walker said. “Our kids battled and battled for 32 minutes and stuck together. I couldn’t have been more proud. ... We talked and said, ‘We are going to enjoy this on the bus ride home, but we have to wake up (Saturday) and get ready to go. ... We were a little concerned going in after an emotional high win for us over Rockwall (a team the Red Raiders lost to in Tyler, 48-44, on Dec. 22). Obviously they came out and I guess they thought ‘why are you worrying coach?’”
Against Mesquite, the Red Raiders hit 10 of their first 11 shots to take a 28-0 lead with 20 seconds left in the first quarter. After the Skeeters’ D.J. McJimson hit a 3-pointer to end the initial period, Legacy scored the first 12 points of the second quarter for a 40-3 advantage.
Five Red Raiders hit in double figures, led by Matt Wade with 17 points. He also had five rebounds and three steals.
Other Legacy players in double digits were Teon Erwin (14), Nathan Noland (12), Jaylon Spencer (10) and Will Mitchell (10). Erwin also had four rebounds, two blocks and two steals with Noland adding two steals and two rebounds. Spencer had four rebounds and two blocks with Mitchell adding six boards and six steals.
Legacy (15-3, 5-2) was backed by its home crowd and the loudest ovations came when senior guards Grant Noyes and Jordan Benson hit buckets in the fourth period.
Other contributors for the Red Raiders were Jamarion Robinson (8 points, 2 rebounds), Braylon Johnson (7 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal), Deuty Smith (4 points, 4 rebounds), Austin McCoo (3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal), Noyes (2 points), Benson (2 points, 1 rebound) and Richard Kimbro (2 rebounds).
Wade had three 3-pointers with Noland and Robinson each hitting two. Spencer and Johnson added one trey apiece.
Legacy hit on 9 of 18 free throw attempts, while the Skeeters (1-10, 1-4) connected on 4 of 9.
Nazir Hollingsworth led Mesquite with 15 points and four rebounds, while Kovin Bruce had 10 points. Others scoring for the Skeeters were La’davion Younger (5), Deshun Carr (5), Amir Hollingsworth (4), Jayrin Wadley (3), McJimson (3) and Kamran Howard (3).
Bruce had two 3-pointers with teammates Wadley and McJimson adding one each.
The Red Raiders return to play on Tuesday, hosting first place Mesquite Horn (10-11, 6-1) in a 7 p.m. game. The Skeeters are scheduled to host North Mesquite at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Legacy was the only team to beat Horn (63-56 in Mesquite) in the first round of league play. The Skeeters’ only win thus far was a 60-48 victory over North Mesquite on Jan. 2.