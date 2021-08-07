Tyler High football Ricklan Holmes knows everyone had a tough 2020.
He knew the season would also be a difficult one for his Lions.
With three consecutive years of lower than usual freshmen numbers, the Lions were in a difficult transition. Holmes decided to play his young, but talented players on the varsity.
He knew it would take its toll with not only a young team but one that was very inexperience.
The Lions had a 2-7 season, missing the playoffs for only the second time in his tenure.
Now, Holmes, who was recently elected to the Texas High School Coaches Association Board of Directors, expects brighter days ahead.
The Lions begin workouts at 5:30 p.m. Monday for the 2021 season. The freshmen, whose numbers increased exponentially to some 70-plus players this year, started last week.
"Of course, you are going to have peaks and valleys," Holmes said. "Two years ago we had a valley, but still made the playoffs. Last season was a huge valley. It was not the season we wanted. But with the numbers where they were we decided to play the young players. Those freshmen last year are now sophomores and those sophomores last year are now juniors and they have experience."
Holmes expects a much better season. The Lions conducted spring training in 2021 after not being able to do so in 2020, which hampered the growth of the team.
Now, the Lions are hoping to benefit from last year's unit that went through the Friday Night Lights.
Some of the key seniors include Jacob Villela (LB), Cornelius Hartsfield (OL/DL), Kameron Key (CB/WR) and JaKyron Lacy (RB/LB). Some juniors of note include Ameer Johnson (TE), Montrell Wade (WR/DB), Xavier Tatum (S/WR) and Makavion Potts (WR/S). Some sophomore standouts are Zachaun Williams (CB/WR) and speedster Derrick McFall (QB/S).
Holmes is entering his 10th season at the helm of his alma mater, compiling a record of 71-38 with seven playoff appearances and four district championships.
Holmes added he was thankful "for the players, the parents, our new principal (Claude Lane), my staff, our athletic director (Greg Priest), the TISD superintendent (Dr. Marty Crawford), the entire TISD and our fans for helping us navigate through that difficult year."
LIONS TALES: Tyler's scrimmage is scheduled for Aug. 20 when the Lions play host to DeSoto at the THS field. The practice has a 7 p.m. start. ... The Lions open the season on Aug. 27 in Texarkana against Texas High. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ... The home opener is Sept. 3 against Tyler Legacy on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium (7 p.m. kickoff). ... The Lions' other non-district opponents include: Sept. 10 at Nacogdoches; and Sept. 17 vs. West Mesquite. ... Tyler's District 7-5A Division I slate includes: Sept. 24 vs. McKinney North; Oct. 1 (bye); Oct. 8 at West Mesquite (E.H. Hanby Stadium); Oct. 15 vs. Wylie East (Homecoming); Oct. 22 at Highland Park; Oct. 29 vs. Sherman (Senior Night) and Nov. 5 at Longview. ... All district games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ... The Tyler Lady Lions volleyball team is scheduled to open their season at Kilgore on Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. start.