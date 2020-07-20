FORT WORTH (AP) — Austin Dillon stayed in front after a restart with two laps to go and beat rookie teammate Tyler Reddick to the checkered flag at Texas, giving Richard Childress Racing its first 1-2 NASCAR Cup finish in nine years.
With spectators spread out in the stands on a scorching Sunday, a very dehydrated Dillon got the checkered flag and did some celebratory burnouts on the frontstretch before going to the infield care center.
“I got a couple IVs in me, feeling great. I felt great once I kind of got in air conditioner. I was wanting to come back out because it stinks to win the race and you’re falling out,” Dillon said when finally on his postrace Zoom call. “But I gave it all. I left it all out there. At least I can say that, and left it all on the track.”
Dillon raced to his third career win and first since Daytona at the start of the 2018 season. It was Dillon and Reddick in the front on the final three restarts, the first after an incident with 29 laps left that shuffled the fast car of Ryan Blaney to a lap back.
“Not bad for a silver spoon kid, huh?” Dillon, the grandson of Childress, said immediately after the race. “Tyler Reddick, he raced me clean. 1-2 for RCR. This has been coming. We’ve had good cars all year. I’ve got my baby Ace back home, my wife. I’m just so happy.”
It was the first 1-2 finish for RCR in the Cup Series since Clint Bowyer won at Talladega in 2011 ahead of Jeff Burton.
On the final restart in Texas, Dillon got a good jump, holding off his rookie teammate and some veteran drivers.
Kyle Busch wins NASCAR trucks race after earlier Xfinity DQ
FORT WORTH (AP) — Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas on Saturday night, getting the victory in his second race of the day after a postrace disqualification took away an apparent Xfinity Series win.
Busch’s truck victory did stand, one when he retook the lead after a somewhat chaotic final green-flag stop with 36 laps to go. He had to slam his brakes on entry to pit road to avoid a penalty, then almost pulled into the wrong pit stall. He initially veered toward the No. 18 markers — the number of his Cup car — instead of the box a few yards further ahead for the No. 51 Toyota truck he was driving.
It was a 1-2 finish for Busch’s team, with the veteran finishing 0.777 seconds in front of 19-year-old rookie Christian Eckes, the driver of that No. 18 Toyota that Busch owns.
The victory was the 212th for Busch in NASCAR’s top three series, one he thought ad earlier in the Xfinity race. After finishing nearly a second ahead of Austin Cindric, the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Toyota failed postrace inspection because the left rear was too low. Cindric was declared the winner of that race, his third Xfinity win in a row.
Busch got his 59th career win in 155 Truck Series starts. He still has 97 Xfinity wins, to go along with 56 Cup Series wins.
Within laps after that final pit stop, Busch had already built a three-second lead over Eckes.
Matt Crafton, Stewart Friesen and Brett Moffitt, the stage two winner, rounded out the top five.
Hamilton wins 8th Hungarian GP to equal Schumacher F1 record
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher’s single-venue record and take the championship lead on Sunday.
Hamilton’s latest victory from pole position was as comfortable as the nearly 9-second margin over second-place Max Verstappen suggested. The British driver’s 86th GP win moved him just five behind the German great Schumacher’s F1 record of 91.
Schumacher won the French GP eight times when it was held at Magny-Cours. Hamilton first won here in 2007 and his first success with Mercedes also came at the Hungaroring track in 2013, the year after replacing Schumacher on the Silver Arrows team.
Verstappen drove superbly to hold off Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished less than one second behind him in third to relinquish the championship lead after three races.
Hamilton took a record-extending 90th career pole on Saturday to match Schumacher’s record for seven poles on the 4.4-kilometer (2.7-mile) track nestled among rolling hills outside of Budapest.
Newgarden gives Penske sweep of Iowa doubleheader
NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Josef Newgarden was seething after a fifth-place finish in the opener of the IndyCar doubleheader at Iowa, insisting he had the best car of the night and it was merely misfortune that cost him the win.
The two-time series champion left nothing to chance Saturday night.
Newgarden started from the pole and led nearly wire-to-wire to win Race 2, giving team owner Roger Penske a sweep of the two IndyCar races after Simon Pagenaud’s win in the opener. It also gave Team Penske its fourth victory across three series this weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series drivers still to come Sunday.
“I don’t know what we have to do to keep the bad luck off us, but hopefully this is a start,” Newgarden said. “I was so disappointed for the guys yesterday. I was angry for them because I thought we had the best car. So I thought everyone was determined to come back and have a good race.”
More like a dominant one. The Tennessee driver led 214 of the 250 laps to became the first to win an Iowa IndyCar race from the pole.
Will Power finished second after wrecking out of the doubleheader opener. Graham Rahal was third for his first podium in more than a year, while Pagenaud again came from the back to finish fourth and series leader Scott Dixon was fifth.
It was an especially good weekend for his team owner, who sent out 13 drivers in five series across two continents this weekend. Pagenaud gave Penske his first win IndyCar win since purchasing the series late last year, then Scott McLaughlin won the Supercars race in Australia. Austin Cindric wound up winning the Xfinity race at Texas on Saturday when first-place finisher Kyle Busch was disqualified, and Newgarden made it four wins in two days for Team Penske.