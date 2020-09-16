All Times Central
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Site: Bristol, Tennessee
Schedule: Saturday, race, 6:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway
Race distance: 500 laps, 266.5 miles.
Last year: Denny Hamlin won from the pole position.
Last race: Brad Keselowski led 192 laps and won at Richmond.
Fast facts: Kevin Harvick leads Hamlin by 21 points and Keselowski by 31 points through two rounds of the playoffs. ... The top three have combined to win 18 of 28 races. ... Harvick has finished in the top 10 in 23 of 28 races. Keselowski is next with 20 top 10 runs. ... The playoff field will be trimmed to 12 after this event.
NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders (Through Sept. 13): 1. Kevin Harvick, 2143. 2. Denny Hamlin, 2122. 3. Brad Keselowski, 2112. 4. Joey Logano, 2109. 5. Martin Truex Jr, 2096. 6. Austin Dillon, 2094. 7. Chase Elliott, 2086. 8. Alex Bowman, 2085. 9. Kyle Busch, 2076. 10. Aric Almirola, 2065. 11. Kurt Busch, 2065. 12. Clint Bowyer, 2061. 13. William Byron, 2058. 14. Cole Custer, 2053. 15. Matt DiBenedetto, 2036. 16. Ryan Blaney, 2034.
Next race: South Point 400, Sept. 27, Las Vegas Motor Speedway
---
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Food City 300
Site: Bristol, Tennessee
Schedule: Friday, race, 6 p.m. (NBCSN)
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway
Race distance: 300 laps, 159.9 miles.
Last year: Tyler Reddick won after starting 38th.
Last race: Justin Allgaier completed a sweep of a series weekend doubleheader at Richmond.
Fast facts: Reddick was one of just two drivers to win last year after starting 10th or worse, and he did it twice. ... This is the last regular-season race in the series. ... Austin Cindric leads Chase Briscoe by 71 points and Ross Chastain by 74 points in the standings. ... Eleven of the 12 spots in the playoffs have been decided.
NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders (Through Sept. 13): 1. Austin Cindric, 1085 (5). 2. Chase Briscoe, 1014 (6). 3. Ross Chastain, 1011 (0). 4. Noah Gragson, 953 (2). 5. Justin Haley, 879 (2). 6. Justin Allgaier, 866 (3). 7. Harrison Burton, 855 (2). 8. Michael Annett, 769 (0). 9. Brandon Jones, 758 (3). 10. Riley Herbst, 644 (0). 11. Ryan Sieg, 616 (0). 12. Brandon Brown, 537 (0). 13. Jeremy Clements, 488 (0). 14. Myatt Snider, 449 (0). 15. Alex Labbe, 438 (0). 16. Josh Williams, 435 (0). 17. Jesse Little, 419 (0). 18. Daniel Hemric, 383 (0). 19. Anthony Alfredo, 376 (0). 20. Tommy Joe Martins, 347 (0).
Next race: Alsco 300, Sept.26, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
---
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
UNOH 200
Site: Bristol, Tennessee
Schedule: Thursday, race, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway
Race distance: 200 laps, 106.6 miles.
Last year: Brett Moffitt won from the pole position.
Last race: Grant Enfinger won in the last race of the regular season, leading a 1-2-3 finish for ThorSport Racing with Matt Crafton second and Ben Rhodes third.
Fast facts: Sheldon Creed is the new leader in the standings with a 4-point edge over Zane Smith and Austin Hill. Enfinger is fourth, seven points behind. ... Creed, Enfinger and Kyle Busch have each won three races this season. ... Hill leads all drivers with 14 top 10 finishes in 16 races.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Points Leaders (Through Sept. 13): 1. Sheldon Creed, 2026. 2. Zane Smith, 2022. 3. Austin Hill, 2022. 4. Grant Enfinger, 2019. 5. Brett Moffitt, 2015. 6. Ben Rhodes, 2014. 7. Matt Crafton, 2009. 8. Christian Eckes, 2005. 9. Todd Gilliland, 2003. 10. Tyler Ankrum, 2002.\
Next race: World of Westgate 200, Sept. 25, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
---
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Hamilton won the Tuscan Grand Prix.
Formula One Points Leaders (Through Sept. 13): 1. Lewis Hamilton, 190. 2. Valtteri Bottas, 135. 3. Max Verstappen, 110. 4. Lando Norris, 65. 5. Alexander Albon, 63. 6. Lance Stroll, 57. 7. Daniel Ricciardo, 53. 8. Charles Leclerc, 49. 9. Sergio Perez, 44. 10. Pierre Gasly, 43. 11. Carlos Sainz Jr, 41. 12. Esteban Ocon, 30.
Next race: Russian Grand Prix, Sept. 27, Sochi, Russia.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
---
INDYCAR
Last race: Colton Herta won the Honda Indy 200 on Sept. 13 at Mid-Ohio.
IndyCar Points Leaders (Through Sept. 12): 1. Scott Dixon, 456. 2. Josef Newgarden, 384. 3. Pato O'Ward, 338. 4. Colton Herta, 328. 5. Will Power, 306. 6. Graham Rahal, 301. 7. Takuma Sato, 300. 8. Simon Pagenaud, 277. 9. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 260. 10. Santino Ferrucci, 249.
Next race: Indycar Harvest GP doubleheader, Oct. 2-3, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Online: http://www.indycar.com
---
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next race: AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Sept. 27, Gainesville Raceway
Online: http://www.nhra.com
---
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Series will race at Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Oklahoma, on Friday and at Devil's Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, on Saturday.