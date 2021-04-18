RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Another week, another agonizing loss for Denny Hamlin.
And this time it was to Alex Bowman, who came from nowhere with 10 laps to go at Richmond Raceway to put the No. 48 Chevrolet in victory lane for the first time in nearly four years.
Bowman won for the third time in his career Sunday and denied Hamlin a win in a race he had dominated to become the eighth winner in nine Cup races this season. He dedicated the victory to crew member William "Rowdy" Harrell and his wife, Blakley Harrell, who were killed in a November car crash in Florida while on their honeymoon.
"This one is for Rowdy and his family. Miss him and Blakley every day," Bowman said.
Bowman's victory in the No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports came on the same day the former driver of the car, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, made his debut in the IndyCar Series in Alabama. It was the first victory for the No. 48 since June 4, 2017.
Johnson was the only driver of the No. 48 when it was formed in 2001 and Bowman was hand-picked by sponsor Ally to replace him.
Bowman overcame a penalty on lap 247 for a loose tire on pit road to rally for the win.
For Hamlin, it was the third defeat in three races.
At the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway he didn't do enough to move Joey Logano out of his way to earn the win, and last week at Martinsville Speedway he was caught late by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr.
In Richmond, Hamlin raced with the hashtag #fedexstrong on the back of his car and on his pit wall to honor the eight people who were fatally shot at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday. He again had the dominant car and led 207 of the 400 laps. He's led 483 laps the last two weeks.
"First and foremost, we want to think of all of the families in Indy right now," Hamlin said. "Awful tragedy to happen there. Our thoughts and prayers are with these names. We will get (wins). We will keep digging. We are dominating — just have to finish it."
Hamlin won the first two stages and notched his eighth top-five finish in nine starts this season.
"We just didn't take off quite as good there at the end. I tried to warm it up and do everything that I could — just the 48 had a little more on those last few laps and I couldn't hold the bottom," Hamlin said.
Last week, he led 276 laps at Martinsville Speedway, but lost the lead to Truex with 15 laps to go.
Hamlin did hang on Sunday to finish second, followed by Logano, Christopher Bell and Truex, who led 107 laps and overcame a penalty for speeding on pit road. Kyle Busch finished eighth, the second week in a row that all four JGR drivers finished in the top 10.
"Denny and I had a hell of a race," Logano said. "It was pretty fun there for a minute, but here we are third. It stings. We were up there all day.
"The 48 kind of snookered everybody."
WIPEOUT
Kevin Harvick raced in the top 10 for much of the race but his day was ruined about 20 laps from the end when a blown tire sent him into the Turn 1 wall. He finished 24th.
MELLOW YELLOW
A week after the race at Martinsville featured plenty of paint-trading and 15 cautions for 102 laps, this race saw only five yellow flags, and only two for incidents on the track. Beside Harvick's crash, Ryan Newman brought out a yellow when he spun in Turn 3.
BACKFIRE
Brad Keselowski, the winner of the only race at Richmond last year, gambled during the second stage by staying on the track when the leaders pitted on lap 184. It gave him a huge lead, but with 50 laps left in the stage, he had no chance to hold off the leaders and wound up going a lap down just before the stage ended. He finished 14th.
UP NEXT
After three straight races on short tracks, the series heads to the largest track in NASCAR — 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.
---
Alex Palou scores 1st career IndyCar win in Ganassi debut
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alex Palou celebrated his move to Chip Ganassi Racing with his first career IndyCar victory by beating a pair of series champions to win Sunday's season-opening race at Barber Motorsports Park.
The Spaniard used a two-stop strategy on the picturesque permanent road course to take control of the race but still had to hold off hard-charging Will Power and Scott Dixon over the closing laps. The 24-year-old beat Power by .4016 seconds to claim his first win in his first race driving for the storied Ganassi organization.
"We knew (a win) was possible because we knew we had the best team and the best cars," Palou said. "It's amazing to be part of the winning drivers."
Dixon, the six-time and reigning IndyCar champion, finished third and was followed by pole-sitter Pato O'Ward, who was on a three-stop strategy.
Palou was the quieter offseason signing of the Ganassi organization, which also added seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to the four-car lineup. But Ganassi also took a gamble on Palou, who had spent one season driving for Dale Coyne Racing with one podium finish and one lap led all year.
He'd raced in Japan and Europe previously, and Ganassi warned Palou had been fast in preseason testing and would be a force this season.
"We did some testing some testing over the winter and he was quick all day long at the tests, at one test he was quicker than Dixon," Ganassi said. "So we knew the potential was there but you don't know where you are relative to other teams."
Ganassi finished with three drivers in the top eight as Marcus Ericsson finished eighth.
Most of the attention leading into the race was on the stacked rookie class of Johnson, former Formula One driver Romain Grosjean and three-time and defending Australian Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin.
Johnson, who at 45 is older than Palou's father, is learning every session and taking small gains. He celebrated not qualifying last on Saturday and was satisfied with his 19th-place finish Sunday.
Johnson had a developing blister on his hand after the race, avoided a first-lap crash and recovered from an early spin.
"Just a ton of learning experiences throughout the day," Johnson said. "I just can't say too many times how different this is and how specialized this craft is."
Grosjean, in his first race since a fiery November crash in Bahrain, finished 10th for Dale Coyne Racing. McLaughlin was 14th for Team Penske.
Three-time Barber winner Josef Newgarden triggered an uncharacteristic opening lap crash that collected Colton Herta and Ryan Hunter-Reay, a pair of Andretti Autosport championship contenders, as well as Felix Rosenqvist.
Rosenqvist, who briefly went airborne, also crashed in practice and had his qualifying lap disqualified, but was able to get his car back on track. Herta, Newgarden and Hunter-Reay were done without completing a single lap.
"I got loose coming over the hill and then touched the grass. I think once I touched the grass I'm basically sideways," said Newgarden, the two-time series champion who was runner-up last season. "I feel really bad for anyone who got involved in that. Obviously my mess created a bigger mess, so any of the cars that got involved I'm really sorry because it was us that tipped it off."
Herta, who crashed during Saturday practice, wasn't concerned about the hit he'd take in the championship fight.
"This sucks, man, and I'm ready to get out of here," Herta said. "It's such a competitive year and guys are going to have bad races and guys aren't going to do well everywhere. It obviously sucks for us because now we're on the back foot but we have plenty of races left to get back in it."
UP NEXT
IndyCar races next Sunday on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, which is typically the season opener. It was the season finale last year and won by Newgarden.
---
Verstappen beats Hamilton in dramatic Emilia-Romagna GP
IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Max Verstappen eased to victory in an incident-packed Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as he comfortably beat Lewis Hamilton, who almost crashed out after a rare error from the world champion.
Hamilton hit a wall in a race that was also temporarily suspended following a separate incident involving his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.
The 23-year-old Verstappen led for the majority of the race on the wet Imola track and the Red Bull driver beat Hamilton by 22 seconds for the 11th win of his career.
Verstappen almost threw victory away as he nearly lost control of his car during the restart after the red flag but recovered and gradually pulled away from the field out front.
"I had my moment in the restart. That was a big one! But after that it was fine," Verstappen said with a chuckle.
"It's a very long season so just have to keep on working very hard. I'm very happy about the result today but tomorrow we start again ... It's great to be fighting against Lewis and Mercedes who have been very dominant for so many years."
Hamilton, who won the season-opening Bahrain GP last month, showed all his skills to make his way back up the field after falling as far back as ninth following the incident just before the halfway point of the race.
The 36-year-old Hamilton is still ahead of Verstappen in the standings after he picked up a bonus point for the fastest lap in Imola. Bottas had the fastest lap in Bahrain. Lando Norris was third, 23.7 behind Verstappen.
"Congratulations to Max, he did a fantastic job today. Also to Lando, what an awesome job," Hamilton said. "On my side it was not the greatest of days, first time I made a mistake in a long time, but I'm grateful to have been able to bring the car home."
Verstappen started third, behind Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and pole-sitter Hamilton. The Dutch driver got off to a great start and jumped his teammate before touching wheels with Hamilton and forcing his way into the lead.
Hamilton damaged his front wing in that incident but was running a comfortable second until he slid off the track, through the gravel and into the wall on lap 31. The British driver managed to return to the track eventually but had dropped to ninth.
A short time later, Bottas and Williams driver George Russell were involved in a crash and the race was red-flagged on lap 34 with debris from their cars scattered across the track.
Both drivers were furious in the aftermath with Bottas flicking his middle finger at Russell, who responded by swatting the Finnish driver with his hand.
The safety car first appeared while Nicholas Latifi's Williams was recovered after a crash on the second lap following contact with Nikita Mazepin.
Perez slid off the track and was handed a 10-second penalty for overtaking under the safety car, when he retook the places he lost. Perez took his penalty on lap 29 and was fourth when the race restarted after the red flag but spun off at the Villeneuve chicane shortly after and slid down to 14th.
Hamilton was eighth after the restart but began picking off his rivals. He was up to fifth by lap 43, fourth by lap 50 and third — with Norris in his sights — by lap 55. And he got past his compatriot to take second place with three laps to go.
"Really awesome to get back to second and a good battle with Lando," Hamilton said. "I definitely didn't know that I would be here when I was facing that barrier."
Charles Leclerc was fourth, just ahead of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz. McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo was sixth.
Aston Martin's Lance Stroll finished seventh but dropped to eighth after being handed a five-second penalty after the race as he was deemed to have left the track while overtaking AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly early on. Gasly moved up a place to seventh.
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen was originally ninth, just ahead of the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, but he also received a time punishment. The Finnish driver was hit with a 30-second penalty for an infringement just before the restart, dropping him to 13th.
That lifted Alonso into 10th place, earning the two-time champion the first points of his F1 comeback. Perez was 11th.
Next up in the 23-race calendar is the Portuguese GP on May 2.