The Austin Chapter of the NAACP filed a complaint with the University Interscholastic League about "unfair officiating" in Lindale's 31-28 Class 4A Division I semifinal football win last week in Humble, FOX 7 Austin reported.
Nelson Linder, the president of the Austin NAACP, asked the UIL to postpone Friday's state championship game between Lindale and Arygle until an investigation can be completed.
However, the UIL said the game would go on as scheduled.
Austin LBJ led Lindale 28-7 at halftime only to see the Eagles rally for a 31-28 victory, winning on a field goal by Landon Love as time expired.
The LBJ coach Jahmal Fenner cited 19 accepted penalties against the Jaguars and two accepted penalties against the Eagles.
Also, the Jaguars went for two fourth down plays in their own territory late in the fourth quarter only to stopped by the Eagles both times. Before the game-winning field goal, LBJ was offsides three times.
Linder said he received about 60 calls and letters regarding officials at the game.
Although the NAACP doesn't usually get involved in high school football, Linder said this time he felt it was necessary.
Linder asked the UIL to take action prior to the state championship game, which the Eagles play in on Friday night.
The UIL responded in a statement to FOX 7 Austin that read, "All officials are agreed upon by both parties in advance of a game and per the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules section 1204, a protest based on a game or contest official’s decision will not be considered.
"While the UIL will not be formally investigating this matter, The Texas Association of Sports Officials has a process for reporting rule misapplication by an official and investigating such reports."
The NAACP responded, "We will definitely pursue this process further. Of course, we were intent upon filing the complaint before (Friday's) championship game. It was important to let the students know that we knew they were treated unfairly. We will now take our concerns to the Texas Association of Sports Officials.
"It’s important that these kinds of incidents are exposed to the public. We will also consider possible legal actions."