Atlanta’s Daimion Collins was one of 48 players — 24 boys and 24 girls — selected to the McDonald’s All-American Games.
The games won’t take place this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Collins — a five-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the country — has signed with the University of Kentucky and is the Wildcats’ current top recruit for the Class of 2021.
The East Texas product was one of just two from the state of Texas selected to the boys’ game, joining Stanford signee Harrison Ingram of the Saint Mark’s School.
Two girls from Texas were selected to the game — Rori Harmon and Kyndall Hunter, who are both University of Texas signees from Class 6A No. 1 Cypress Creek High School.