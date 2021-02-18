Atlanta’s Daimion Collins is the lone East Texas basketball player to be nominated to the McDonald’s All-American Game in 2021.
The game won’t take place this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but more than 700 boys and girls across the country were announced as nominees on Thursday. A total of 48 players — 24 boys and 24 girls — will be selected to the final roster.
Collins — a five-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the country — is likely to make that final list. Collins has signed with the University of Kentucky, and is the Wildcats’ current top recruit for the Class of 2021.
Collins was one of 20 players from Texas who was nominated.
On the girls’ side, Mesquite Horn’s Jasmine Shavers was nominated for the event. Shavers is a Mississippi State signee ranked as the No. 55 recruit in the country.
Shavers competes in District 10-6A with Tyler Legacy and recently had 27 points and six steals in a win over the Lady Raiders.