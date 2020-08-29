ATHENS — The humid weather combined with temperatures in the upper 90s at kickoff didn’t slow down the Bears and Hornets on Friday night in Athens.
Since both squads knew each other so well, the game was especially hard fought. The final score of 42-28 could have gone either way, but Athens came out the victor of the Highway 31 Championship held at Bruce Field.
The first-half scoring was limited to three touchdowns. Athens had prime field position in the first quarter, but only scored once on a quarterback keeper for 37 yards by Ty Arroyo. The extra point was kicked through the uprights by Ceasar Martinez and the Hornets led 7-0. The rest of the half was ball control by the Bears.
Keeping the ball most of the first quarter, and all but a couple of minutes the second quarter, the Bears scored twice for a 14-7 halftime lead. Jaxyn Rogers passed two touchdowns to Kyle Nichols of 5 and 9 yards. Jorge Vicente made both extra point kicks.
Along with his offensive fireworks, Nichols has wreaked havoc in the Hornets backfield. Shayden Jennings also made an exceptional interception for the Bears. Nathan Sims was outstanding on defense for Athens.
The second half was a definite change in momentum. One play after the kickoff, Arroyo scooted 54 yard into the end zone. After a Brownsboro fumble Arroyo threw a 10-yard TD pass to Cedric Lowe. After Martinez kicked both PATs the Hornets led 21-14.
Arroyo wasn’t through for the quarter and scored again from 10 yards out. Martinez was true again. The Bears showed they still had plenty of fight left and drove 75 yards to score. Jennings sprinted 33 yards for the score and Vicente added the point after. The third quarter was finally over with the Hornets leading 28-21.
The fourth quarter was shaping up to be a real barnburner. However, after the Bear defense forced an Athens punt things were looking up for Brownsboro. The Hornets downed the punt on the 1-inch line. The Bears couldn’t move and Sims bulled over from 4 yards out. Following Martinez’s kick , Athens had their two touchdown lead again, 35-21.
Arroyo closed out the scoring for Athens with a 51-yard jaunt along with the Martinez kick. Brownsboro's Ja’Tavian Sessions closed out the game with touchdown run of one yard and Vicente’s kick. The final score was 42-28.
The Bears visit Fairfield next Friday, while the Hornets visit Waxahachie Life.