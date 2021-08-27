BROWNSBORO — Friday night in Texas means football, marching bands, drill teams and cheerleaders.
In Henderson County, the Brownsboro Bears and the Athens Hornets battle for bragging rights for Highway 31. The Hornets won the battle this year 41-7.
Bear head coach Lance Connet said, ”The Hornets have a fine football team. We could have made it a game, but turnovers will kill ya. Our kids kept up the intensity the entire game. We made some mistakes, but I know we will continue to get better. “
The first half was all Athens, to the tune of 34-0. The Bears had many opportunities, and drove the ball down the field running and passing. Turnovers, two fumbles and an interception, stopped Brownsboro from scoring at least two touchdowns.
The Hornets Ty Arroyo threw four touchdown passes and a two point conversion pass in the first half. Jorien Bray caught 31 yard and 11 yard touchdown passes, along with a two point conversion pass. Also, Desmond Garrett and Jaden Crane caught touchdown passes for 11 and 40 yards respectively. Anthony Ariciaga kicked two extra points.
The second half was an evenly matched 24 minutes. The Hornets used the ground pounding of Jecorey Roberts to score once more, with Roberts doing the honors from 14 yards out. Ariciaga kicked the pat. Roberts must have had close to 200 yards rushing for the night. The Bears defense pounded him on every carry.
The Bears had many outstanding plays in the second half. The touchdown pass came from Jaxyn Rogers for 23 yards to Dylan Downey. This was the only score, but it was apparent the Bears have the potential to be a very good football team.
Outstanding play for the Hornets was the combination of Arroyo and Ray, the running of Roberts, and Gage Friedrich and Trey Manning on defense. For the Bears, Aidan Hardin, Levi Oliver, and Tanner Ackerman played extremely hard on defense.
Next week, the Bears host Fairfield, and the Hornets host Waxahachie Life.